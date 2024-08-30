College Football HQ

Georgia vs. Clemson prediction, Week 1 college football picks, odds, lines

Expert predictions for Clemson vs. Georgia by the computer model that picks college football games.

James Parks

Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs football predictions
Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs football predictions / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Georgia and Clemson square off in a marquee SEC vs. ACC matchup loaded with early-season playoff implications from Atlanta in college football's Week 1 action on Saturday.

The expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams means a loss in the opener won't be a death sentence for any team's national title hopes, but it's still better to win than lose these games.

Both teams lost key pieces to the NFL during the offseason, but they each should still play strong football on the defensive line and both return their quarterbacks from the year before.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Georgia picks, predictions

Georgia is currently the favorite to win the football game, coming out ahead in 82.4 percent of the projections, or equivalent to 16,480 of the 20,000 simulations used to pick winners.

That leaves Clemson the projected winner in the remaining 17.6 percent of the computer's projections, or the other 3,520 simulations.

Georgia is a 13.5 point favorite against Clemson, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 48.5 points for the game.

The index currently projects Georgia to be 14.6 points better than Clemson on any field.

Georgia is projected to win 10.2 games this season, according to the models, which forecast a 79.0 percent chance to make the playoff and a 21.5 percent shot to win it, both marks first nationally.

Clemson is expected to win 8.6 games this season, and currently leads all ACC teams with a 29 percent chance to qualify for the playoff with a 1.5 percent shot to win the national title.

Georgia vs. Clemson game time, schedule

When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (46 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Picks