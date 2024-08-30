Georgia vs. Clemson prediction, Week 1 college football picks, odds, lines
Georgia and Clemson square off in a marquee SEC vs. ACC matchup loaded with early-season playoff implications from Atlanta in college football's Week 1 action on Saturday.
The expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams means a loss in the opener won't be a death sentence for any team's national title hopes, but it's still better to win than lose these games.
Both teams lost key pieces to the NFL during the offseason, but they each should still play strong football on the defensive line and both return their quarterbacks from the year before.
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Clemson vs. Georgia picks, predictions
Georgia is currently the favorite to win the football game, coming out ahead in 82.4 percent of the projections, or equivalent to 16,480 of the 20,000 simulations used to pick winners.
That leaves Clemson the projected winner in the remaining 17.6 percent of the computer's projections, or the other 3,520 simulations.
Georgia is a 13.5 point favorite against Clemson, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 48.5 points for the game.
The index currently projects Georgia to be 14.6 points better than Clemson on any field.
Georgia is projected to win 10.2 games this season, according to the models, which forecast a 79.0 percent chance to make the playoff and a 21.5 percent shot to win it, both marks first nationally.
Clemson is expected to win 8.6 games this season, and currently leads all ACC teams with a 29 percent chance to qualify for the playoff with a 1.5 percent shot to win the national title.
Georgia vs. Clemson game time, schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College football rankings
- Georgia (46 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
