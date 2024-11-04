Georgia vs. Ole Miss football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A critical SEC football matchup kicks off from Oxford this weekend as No. 16 Ole Miss welcomes No. 2 Georgia in a prove-it moment for both teams. Here are the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Georgia improved to 5-1 in SEC play but needed a late comeback effort to get past rival Florida after quarterback Carson Beck threw 3 interceptions, and can ill afford what would be a second loss as playoff selection nears.
Ole Miss has been under far more pressure this year, losing to Kentucky and LSU in conference play in results that hurt the team’s playoff hopes, coming in at 3-2 in SEC games.
What do the wiseguys expect from this consequential SEC matchup?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Georgia vs. Ole Miss in this Week 11 college football game, according to he oddsmakers.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss picks, odds
Georgia is a 2.5 point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -135 and for Ole Miss at +115 to win outright.
Georgia: -2.5 (-110)
Ole Miss: +2.5 (-110)
Over 54.5 points: -120
Under 54.5 points: Even
Ole Miss vs. Georgia trends
Georgia is 2-6 against the spread (25%) overall so far this season ...
Ole Miss is 6-3 (66.7%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went under in 8 of Georgia’s last 12 games ...
Ole Miss is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games as the underdog ...
Georgia is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games played in November ...
The total went under in 7 of the Rebels’ last 8 games ...
Georgia is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against Ole Miss ...
The total went over in 2 of Ole Miss’ last 9 games ...
The total went under in Georgia’s last 5 road games against Ole Miss ...
Georgia is 1-5 ATS as a 2.5 point favorite or greater this season ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
So far, the majority of bettors are taking the Bulldogs over the Rebels, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Georgia is getting 79 percent of bets to win the game by at least a field goal and cover the narrow spread on the road.
The other 21 percent of wagers project Ole Miss will either win outright in an upset, or keep the final score under a field goal in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Bulldogs over the Rebels.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Ole Miss by a projected score of 29 to 26.
Our early pick: Georgia -2.5 ... Ole Miss’ front seven will get Carson Beck into trouble early, but he has the receivers to bail him out against a secondary that has been generous against the pass.
How to watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss
When: Sat., Nov. 9
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
