Georgia vs. Tennessee football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A critical SEC rivalry kicks off loaded with playoff implications as two-loss, No. 11 Georgia welcomes No. 6 Tennessee with everything on the line. Here’s what the nation’s oddsmakers are predicting for the matchup this weekend.
Georgia slid to 5-2 in SEC play after a tough loss at Ole Miss, its second defeat out of three big road tests, and needs to play its A-game against the Vols with the College Football Playoff selection committee keeping a close eye on the proceedings.
Likewise for Tennessee, which has more room to breathe at 5-1 in conference games but needs to impress the selectors with a solid performance on the road against the Bulldogs.
What do the wiseguys expect for when the Vols and Bulldogs meet this weekend?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Georgia vs. Tennessee in this Week 12 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks
Georgia is a 9.5 point favorite against Tennessee, according to the lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -330 and for Tennessee at +260 to win outright.
Georgia: -9.5 (-106)
Tennessee: +9.5 (-114)
Over 48.5 points: -105
Under 48.5 points: -115
Georgia vs. Tennessee trends
Georgia is 2-7 against the spread (22.2%) so far this season ...
Tennessee is 5-4 (55.6%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Georgia is 1-4 against the spread at home ...
UT is 2-1 ATS on the road ...
Georgia is 1-7 against the spread in its last 8 games ...
Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games ...
Georgia is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games against Tennessee ...
The total went over in 8 of Tennessee’s last 12 games against Georgia ...
Tennessee is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games in November ...
The total went under in 9 of Georgia’s last 13 games ...
The total went under in 5 of the Vols’ last 6 games ...
Georgia is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against SEC opponents ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Most bettors are siding with the Volunteers to give the Bulldogs a scare, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Tennessee is getting 68 percent of bets to either win outright in an upset on the road, or to keep the margin within the line in a loss.
The other 32 percent of wagers project Georgia will win the game and cover the 10 point spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Bulldogs over the Vols.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Tennessee by a projected score of 29 to 20.
Our early pick: Tennessee +9.5 ... It’s possible the Vols pull off the upset here given their strong defensive output against a Georgia offense that struggles with consistency and turnovers, and given the Bulldogs’ poor performance against the line this season generally.
How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia
When: Sat., Nov. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
