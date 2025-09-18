Greg McElroy picks winner of Texas Tech-Utah on Saturday
Week 4 drops a ranked Big 12 opener into one of the sport’s toughest venues. No. 16 Utah welcomes No. 17 Texas Tech to Rice-Eccles Stadium, where altitude, crowd noise, and the league spotlight meet in a true measuring-stick game. FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on site, underscoring how much this result could shape both teams’ trajectories.
On Thursday’s Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy leaned toward the home edge and line-of-scrimmage reliability for the Utes. “I think it’s going to be a close game. I’ll take Utah at home. I think Dampier and that running game will be just enough. But man, Texas Tech is dangerous. This is one of the best games of the weekend.”
His breakdown framed a clash of strengths with little early-season clarity from either team's schedule.
Why McElroy Is Backing Utah At Home
McElroy set the terms simply, noting both teams look excellent but remain lightly tested. He identified Utah’s defensive front as the cleanest, most bankable trait on the field, a group that “has been outstanding at getting after the quarterback” with edge anchor John Henry Daly steering a deep rush unit. That pressure lets Utah stay versatile in coverage and squeeze explosive concepts.
Texas Tech’s counter is vertical efficiency with quarterback Behren Morton. McElroy called Morton “terrific,” praising how he pushes the ball and distributes to a deep receiver room.
That dynamism runs straight into a Utah back end he described as “elite,” raising the premium on Tech’s interior protection that has shown leaks. If the Utes win inside, perimeter shots shrink and drives stall.
Utah’s offense layers on the quarterback run game with Devin Dampier. McElroy emphasized how Dampier’s left-handed, downhill element widens gaps and sets up the Utes’ stable of backs. Even with Tech’s surge against the run, that read-and-option stress can flip second-and-long into third-and-manageable and tilt possession toward Utah’s sideline in a game that figures to hinge on a few key series.
Third Down, Pass Rush, And Quarterback Run Will Swing It
McElroy circled third down as the fulcrum. Utah sits at a nation-leading clip on conversions, sustaining drives and limiting exposure for its defense. Texas Tech’s defense has been stingy in those moments, allowing only 14 percent, creating a true strength-on-strength collision where one conversion near the red zone could dictate the narrative.
Protection for Morton is the other pivot McElroy kept returning to. Utah’s front can attack guards and centers with movement, twists, and interior blitz looks that force hurried throws.
If Tech picks it up, Morton’s vertical accuracy becomes a pressure release and the Red Raiders’ identity holds. If not, Utah’s rush-and-cover pairing forces throwaways and field goals instead of touchdowns.
Dampier is Utah’s tiebreaker when the script compresses. QB runs and keepers can chew clock, protect the ball, and wear down a defense that prefers to hunt negative plays. Add Utah’s home advantage and repeatable traits, and McElroy trusts the Utes in a one-score game while still acknowledging Tech’s ceiling if Morton finds time.
Utah will host Texas Tech on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.