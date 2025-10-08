Greg McElroy picks Florida-Texas A&M winner in Week 7
The stakes in College Station couldn’t be higher heading into Week 7. Florida is fighting to stay relevant after a turbulent start, while No. 5 Texas A&M continues to chase perfection and playoff positioning. The matchup features two teams trending in different directions, each with a quarterback capable of altering the game’s outcome under the lights at Kyle Field.
On Wednesday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the SEC clash by picking a winner, highlighting the physicality he expects in a matchup that could define both programs’ midseason trajectory. “I’d take the points here. I think Florida bloodied Texas A&M’s nose, but A&M will hold up better in the trenches than Texas did. Aggies win, Florida covers, in what I think will be a very physical football game at Kyle Field,” McElroy said.
The Gators come in at 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC, fresh off a season-saving 29-21 upset of then–No. 9 Texas. Texas A&M, meanwhile, stands undefeated at 5-0, including a 2-0 record in conference play under second-year head coach Mike Elko. With A&M’s home-field advantage and one of the loudest environments in college football, the Aggies enter as 7.5-point favorites.
Florida Seeks Another Statement Win After Texas Upset
Florida’s breakthrough performance against Texas may have bought head coach Billy Napier some time, but the Gators face a stiffer test in Texas A&M’s relentless front. Quarterback DJ Lagway was sharp last week, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns in his best game of the season.
Running back Jadan Baugh added 107 yards on the ground, anchoring a balanced attack that stunned the Longhorns. Lagway’s connection with freshman receiver Dallas Wilson, who posted six catches for 111 yards and two scores in his debut, gave Florida its first spark of offensive rhythm all year.
Defensively, Florida was disruptive against Texas, recording six sacks on Arch Manning and limiting big plays throughout the night. Injuries remain a concern, especially up front with Caleb Banks and LJ McCray, but the Gators’ depth showed last week. If that energy travels to College Station, Florida could push A&M deeper into the fourth quarter than expected.
Still, McElroy noted that the real test comes in the trenches. A&M’s defensive front ranks fourth nationally in sack percentage, and with Florida allowing pressure in key moments earlier this season, protection will again determine Lagway’s success. Florida’s offensive line will need another clean game to keep the Aggies’ edge rushers at bay.
Texas A&M Aims To Stay Perfect Behind Balanced Offense
Texas A&M’s offense has become one of the most consistent in the SEC, averaging 466.8 yards per game and scoring at least 30 points in four of five contests. Quarterback Marcel Reed has developed into one of the conference’s most dynamic dual threats, combining for 11 passing touchdowns and over 1,250 yards through the air while adding 119 rushing yards and a score on the ground.
His chemistry with wideouts Mario Craver and KC Concepcion has made the Aggies’ passing game among the most efficient in the country, producing explosive plays at a top-10 national rate.
The Aggies’ rushing tandem of Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II gives them a multidimensional threat few teams can match. Owens is coming off a 142-yard outing against Mississippi State, part of a 299-yard team rushing effort. Meanwhile, the defense has been equally dominant, allowing just 289.6 total yards per game and controlling the line of scrimmage in consecutive SEC wins.
McElroy’s prediction hinges on A&M’s advantage up front. Between the Aggies’ pressure-heavy defense and balanced offense, they have the personnel to withstand Florida’s momentum and remain unbeaten.
Texas A&M will host Florida on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.