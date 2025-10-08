Greg McElroy predicts winner of Indiana-Oregon matchup
Two undefeated programs will collide Saturday in Eugene, where the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers in one of the season’s biggest Big Ten games. Both teams sit at 5-0, each boasting top-10 offenses and defenses that thrive on disruption. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said on Always College Football that the game will come down to execution and patience, especially from the two quarterbacks, Oregon’s Dante Moore and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.
McElroy called it one of the weekend’s best coaching duels, praising Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Indiana’s Curt Cignetti for molding teams that mirror their personalities, tough, confident, and adaptable. He said he expects a high-scoring, physical battle between two of the most balanced offenses in the country. Oregon enters averaging 46.6 points per game, while Indiana averages 47.8, ranking fourth nationally.
McElroy’s pick gave the slight but decisive edge to the Ducks. “I’m going to take Oregon in this game, but I think it’s going to be close,” he said. “I’ll take the points. I think this has a chance to be a very high-scoring game. I like both offenses an awful lot.”
Greg McElroy Breaks Down Key Matchups and Quarterback Duel
McElroy highlighted the quarterbacks as the game’s headline attraction. Mendoza has thrown for over 1,200 yards with 16 touchdowns and just one interception, while Moore’s efficiency has been just as remarkable, completing nearly 75 percent of his passes with 14 scores and only one pick.
McElroy described Moore as calm and polished beyond his years, serving as “a point guard” in Oregon’s high-powered attack, while Mendoza’s confidence and athleticism have given Indiana a new offensive identity under Cignetti.
Defensively, both teams have relied on aggression and turnover creation. Indiana’s secondary, led by All-American cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and safety Louis Moore, ranks among the nation’s best in takeaways. Oregon’s defense, ranked seventh in total yards allowed, counters with creative pressures that test quarterback patience.
McElroy said Oregon’s ability to disguise blitzes could be a difference-maker against Mendoza’s gunslinger style. “If Mendoza gets a little greedy,” McElroy warned, “that could lead to a game-changing turnover.”
Oregon’s Edge Lies in Depth and Home Advantage
McElroy pointed to Oregon’s home-field advantage and offensive versatility as decisive factors. The Ducks average over 500 total yards per game, and their ability to stretch the field through Moore, wideout Dakorien Moore, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq keeps defenses off balance.
He said Indiana’s physical rushing attack, led by Roman Hemby and Kaelin Black, must control tempo to limit Oregon’s possessions, but that the Ducks’ defensive front may pose the stiffest test the Hoosiers have faced.
“Oregon’s run defense is very solid,” McElroy said, noting that while Indiana’s offensive line averages nearly six yards per carry, Oregon’s front seven has the depth and athleticism to handle the challenge. With both teams excelling at ball security and limiting penalties, McElroy expects a clean, efficient contest, one that could shape the Big Ten title race and College Football Playoff picture.
No. 7 Indiana visits No. 3 Oregon on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.