Greg McElroy predicts winner of Michigan-USC game
A classic Big Ten matchup takes center stage Saturday night as No. 15 Michigan travels west to face USC at the Coliseum. Both teams enter at 4–1, blending contrasting styles and national implications in what could be one of the defining games of the season on NBC.
This will mark Michigan’s first visit to the Coliseum in 68 years, a meeting steeped in tradition between two of college football’s most decorated programs. The Wolverines continue to lean on their physical rushing attack, averaging nearly 240 yards per game behind standout running back Justice Haynes. The Trojans counter with head coach Lincoln Riley’s high-tempo passing offense, powered by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who ranks among the top signal-callers in the country.
On Wednesday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy broke down the matchup and leaned his prediction toward USC, pointing to the Trojans’ balance and offensive rhythm as key advantages.
USC’s Firepower and Pressure on Michigan’s Freshman Quarterback
McElroy likened the matchup to a Rose Bowl atmosphere, emphasizing how the contrast in styles could determine the outcome. “I will take USC in this game. I actually think it’s going to be a really high-scoring and entertaining game. I just think USC’s firepower is the real deal,” he said.
He noted that Michigan controlled last year’s meeting by running the ball effectively but believes USC will flip that script.
“Michigan made the plays at the end, running the football to come out victorious. I think USC will completely sell out against the run, put all the pressure on Bryce Underwood, and try to create advantages outside. And I don’t know if Michigan will consistently take advantage of those matchups on the perimeter. I’ll take the Trojans in what should be a high-scoring affair.”
Maiava’s efficient start has been central to USC’s success, throwing 11 touchdowns against only one interception through five games. Michigan’s defense, which allows just 16.2 points per game, will face one of its toughest challenges yet against an offense averaging 48.4 points per game.
Contrasting Styles Define a Crucial Big Ten Clash
The Trojans have been among the nation’s most dynamic teams offensively, averaging 565 total yards per game and ranking third nationally in scoring. Michigan’s formula has been the opposite, relying on its 12th-ranked rushing offense and top-20 defense to control tempo and field position. The battle in the trenches may prove decisive, especially with Michigan’s offensive line short-handed due to injuries to Giovanni El-Hadi and Brady Norton.
USC is also navigating key absences, including center Kilian O’Connor and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, while left tackle Elijah Paige remains questionable. Despite those setbacks, the Trojans’ offensive line has given up just three sacks all season and continues to keep Maiava protected.
Defensively, USC has improved against the run, allowing only 108.4 yards per game, but remains vulnerable through the air. Michigan’s passing attack, ranked 94th nationally, will need to find rhythm against a secondary that has been inconsistent.
Saturday’s meeting represents more than just another conference game. For USC, it’s an opportunity to stay in the College Football Playoff race after a narrow loss at Illinois. For Michigan, it’s a chance to maintain momentum and strengthen its postseason case before heading into the toughest stretch of its schedule.
USC will host Michigan on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.