Greg McElroy puts two CFP hopefuls on upset alert in Week 5
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy saw potential struggles for a couple of favored teams in Week 5 with CFP ambitions. While McElroy didn't commit to an outright upset in either case, he noted potential for trouble for Tennessee and Memphis on Saturday. In his final segment on the Always College Football podcast, McElroy singled out the two as favorites that could be upset on Saturday.
McElroy on the Vols
No. 15 Tennessee travels to 4-0 Mississippi State. Starkville is historically a difficult road atmosphere and McElroy was frank in the potential danger for UT.
Be careful, Volunteers. I think it's a very dangerous game. You have an advantage, but this is a tough road trip against a Mississippi State team that is vastly improved from where they were a year ago.- Greg McElroy
Tennessee is 3-1, having rolled up points against all opponents, even Georgia, in their 44-41 loss. Mississippi State is a surprising 4-0 squad that itself averages 39.8 points per game and that took down Arizona State in Starkville back in Week 2. The Vols are favored by around a score in this game, but McElroy's points are worth nothing. Joey Aguilar hasn't yet gone on the road as a Vol and the Bulldogs are feisty.
McElroy takes on Memphis
Not content to stop with the Vols, McElroy next moved to potential G5 favorite Memphis in his thoughts.
Memphis is flying high. Everybody loves what they saw from Memphis last week and knocking off the Arkansas Razorbacks. The [Florida Atlantic] Owls have some talent. I would take the points in that matchup. Maybe Memphis is reading their press clippings a little bit after the performance last week.- Greg McElroy
The 4-0 Tigers are off a 32-31 win over Arkansas and now move to the forefront of the AAC as one of several teams in that league (South Florida, Tulane) with a shot at the CFP automatic G5 spot. Florida Atlantic is 1-2, but transfer QB Caden Veltkamp from Western Kentucky has passed for 880 yards and eight touchdowns (albeit with seven interceptions). The Tigers are generally being favored by just under two scores, and while McElroy didn't see an outright upset necessarily, he certainly predicted a stumble for the Tigers.