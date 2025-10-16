Greg McElroy names Top 15 college football program on upset alert in Week 8
This season has not gone the way many experts predicted for South Carolina, which entered the year as a Top 15 program in the country.
The Gamecocks are currently 3-3 overall (1-3 SEC) and have lost three of their past four games. Their only SEC win came against Kentucky, which is tied for last in the SEC standings.
Despite the struggles for the Gamecocks, ESPN's Greg McElroy believes South Carolina can make things interesting this weekend. The Gamecocks host No. 14 Oklahoma, which suffered its first loss of the season last week against Texas.
On the latest episode of the Always College Football podcast, McElroy labeled South Carolina as a potential "Giant Killer," putting the Sooners on upset alert as they travel to a hostile road environment in the SEC.
"South Carolina plus five and a half over Oklahoma. I think they can keep it close at home," McElroy said. "I think that game's got a chance to be very competitive. I think South Carolina's defensive line can make life very difficult on the Oklahoma Sooners' offense."
Offensive struggles, compounded by an injury to LaNorris Sellers, have hindered South Carolina in multiple games. In their three losses, the Gamecocks are only averaging 12.3 points per game.
Sellers has also failed to live up to the Heisman expectations he received this preseason. In six games, he's completed 64% of his passes for 1,010 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. His legs have been less of a factor, only recording 117 rushing yards and one score.
The offensive line bears a significant amount of the blame, having allowed 20 sacks this season, the second-most in the SEC. It could be a matchup to watch against an Oklahoma defense that ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 22 sacks. R Mason Thomas and David Stone have been outstanding on the defensive line, combining for 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
On the other side, Oklahoma struggled offensively against Texas, finishing with only 258 total yards. Quarterback John Mateer, who was returning from injury, never looked comfortable against the Longhorns. He threw three interceptions, finishing with no touchdowns and 202 passing yards.
The Sooners failed to protect Mateer, allowing five sacks and seven tackles for loss. The Gamecocks have a ton of defensive talent in the front seven, but have not had the same level of production as last season. Can the Gamecocks win the line of scrimmage battle and force Mateer into mistakes? That may be the key to pulling off the upset at home on Saturday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 am CT on SEC Network. The Sooners are currently a 5.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks.
