Greg McElroy picks winner of USC-Nebraska game matchup
The USC Trojans head to a blackout night in Lincoln with a clear outside voice calling his shot. On Wednesday’s episode of Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy said he is siding with the Trojans on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He cited the open week, improved health, and a pass rush he believes can tilt key downs. The setting brings energy and pressure, yet the storyline centers on whether a ranked visitor can handle a hostile stage and a hungry defense.
McElroy focused on why small details will matter, from discipline in run fits to protection on the edges. He pointed to USC’s road form and said the bye allows corrections and a reset. He also framed Nebraska’s pursuit of a breakthrough as a season hinge, given the program’s long drought against ranked opponents. The backdrop is urgency on both sidelines, with a November window shrinking and postseason paths defined by one-score decisions.
He distilled his view with a firm verdict. “I’m going to take USC in this game,” McElroy said. “I understand the road struggles are real, but I just think they’re the better team and the bye week helps them get healthy.” He added that USC’s pass rush should “make an impact,” and that the defense would be “more sound,” cutting out giveaways that surfaced earlier.
Why Greg McElroy Picked USC Over Nebraska On Always College Football
McElroy’s breakdown blended matchup pressure points with health updates that favor the Trojans. He spotlighted quarterback play, noting Jayden Maiava’s efficiency and an explosive USC passing game against a secondary that has allowed very few touchdowns. He contrasted that with Dylan Raiola’s need to process quickly, since USC has generated 21 sacks and nine interceptions, numbers that reward hurried decisions.
The pass-game chess match ties back to protection, where both lines face injuries. Nebraska is shuffling after right tackle Teddy Prochazka’s season-ending knee injury and uncertainty around Gunnar Gottula. On the other side, USC has monitored left tackle Elijah Paige and center Killian O’Connor, but the bye offers recovery time.
Run-game discipline is another hinge. McElroy flagged Emmett Johnson’s production within a modest rushing profile, which makes tackling and gap integrity a must for USC. He also pointed to high-leverage areas. Nebraska’s defense is elite between the 20s, yet it slips in close, while USC’s defense has been stingier in the red zone, a contrast that can decide a tight fourth quarter.
Layer in penalties and third-down execution, where USC’s offense has converted at a strong rate, and McElroy sees marginal edges stacking for the visitors. With that calculus, he backed USC to control situational football and finish drives.
The USC Trojans will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.