Heisman Trophy odds for 2024 college football season updated
Five of the last six Heisman Trophy winners were quarterbacks who changed schools via the transfer portal, and four of the current favorites to win college football's highest individual honor in 2024 have also elected to make a similar change at that position.
What players are currently the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy heading into this season? Here's a hint: expect a quarterback to hoist Ed Smith's famous likeness in New York later this year.
Heisman Trophy odds for 2024 football season
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Odds to win: +550. Coming off a personal-best yardage outing a year ago with 30 touchdowns and 6 picks, the veteran quarterback takes the helm of arguably college football's best overall offense as Oregon heads into the Big Ten.
Carson Beck, Georgia
Odds to win: +800. Beck blew up a year ago for the Bulldogs, posting 3,941 passing yards while scoring 24 touchdowns in the air with only 6 turnovers, and while he loses his two best targets, the reinforcements have as much potential.
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Odds to win: +1200. Ewers stacked up 5,656 yards and 37 touchdowns in two seasons leading the Longhorns, and his presence will help steady an offense undergoing major transition as the school makes its debut in the SEC this year.
Will Howard, Ohio State
Odds to win: +1400. Howard joins the Buckeyes after a transfer from Kansas State following his best-ever performance a year ago, covering 2,643 yards while scoring 24 touchdowns, and now he's working with another caliber of wide receiver joining the scarlet and gray.
Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
Odds to win: +1400. Limited a year ago as the backup, the lauded five-star recruit accounted for four total touchdowns while hitting 63 percent of his throws in a bowl victory against Iowa's stifling defense. Now he gets the keys to a unit that boasts good protection and quality skill threats.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Odds to win: +1400. Back after Nick Saban's retirement, Milroe's presence is enormously stabilizing for an Alabama team undergoing major changes. His play improved steadily a year ago, leading Bama to the playoff with a big arm and rushing ability. Working in a Kalen DeBoer offense could take him to another level.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Odds to win: +1400. The Rebels' signal caller improved last season, scoring 31 total touchdowns while throwing for 3,364 yards and running for another 389 on the ground, and his overall efficiency picked up against better competition, too, especially in the bowl against Penn State's great defense.
Cameron Ward, Miami
Odds to win: +1400. Ward had 6,968 yards passing with 48 touchdowns with another 13 scores on the ground and another 202 yards the last two seasons and fills an area of real need for the Hurricanes, providing an instant upgrade to this offense.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Odds to win: +1800. While not the rushing threat that Heisman winner Jayden Daniels was, Nussmeier is a highly-promising pocket passer who steps into QB1 with the added benefit of a great offensive line and some quality backs to help him find his way.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams