Indiana vs. Washington football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A new-look Big Ten football game kicks off this weekend as No. 13 Indiana plays host to Washington on Saturday. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Indiana moved up 3 spots in the rankings this week after shellacking Nebraska in a statement victory for Curt Cignetti and his team, moving to 4-0 in Big Ten play and ranking 2nd nationally with almost 49 points per game on average.
We’ll see if those numbers take a hit as quarterback Kurtis Rourke will be out indefinitely after injuring his thumb last weekend, with Tayven Jackson taking the reins under center.
Washington is 2-2 in conference games, allowing 61 combined points on defense while scoring 34 in those 2 losses, but owns a victory over then-No. 10 Michigan.
What do the wiseguys expect in this Big Ten matchup?
Let’s take a look at the oddsmakers’ early prediction for Indiana vs. Washington in this Week 9 college football game.
Indiana vs. Washington picks, odds
As expected, the Hoosiers are favored against the Huskies, but by a slim margin.
Indiana is a 7 point favorite against Washington, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Indiana at -270 and for Washington at +220 to win outright.
Indiana: -7 (-105)
Washington +7 (-115)
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
Indiana vs. Washington trends
Indiana is 6-1 against the spread (85.7%) so far this season ...
Washington is 3-4 (42.9%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went over in Indiana’s last 6 games ...
The total went under in 9 of Washington’s last 12 games ...
IU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games against Big Ten opponents ...
The total went under in 6 of the Huskies’ last 9 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
The Hoosiers are 5-0 in their last 5 games on a Saturday ...
Indiana is 5-1 against the spread as a 6.5-point favorite or better ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bettors expect the Hoosiers to dominate the Huskies, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Indiana is getting 76 percent of bets to win the game and cover the 7 point spread.
The other 24 percent of wagers project Washington will either win the game in an upset, or keep the score under a touchdown.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow win for the Hoosiers over the Huskies.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Indiana will defeat Washington by a projected score of 30 to 23.
Our early pick: Indiana -7 ... Even a change in quarterback shouldn’t disrupt the Hoosiers’ attack too much, but it won’t be a blowout as Washington is No. 1 nationally in pass defense.
How to watch Washington vs. Indiana
When: Sat., Oct. 26
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT
TV: Big Ten Network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
