Josh Pate predicts winner of Ohio State-Washington matchup
The stage is set for one of the most anticipated showdowns of Week 5 as the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to travel west to face the Washington Huskies in Seattle. The game marks Ohio State’s first road test of the season and Washington’s chance to extend its 21-game home winning streak in front of a packed Husky Stadium.
During Tuesday’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, the analyst outlined why he expects Ohio State to leave with the win, even as he predicted the Huskies would keep it close. “I think Ohio State will go win this game. I think it’s going to be very competitive,” Pate said. “An upset would mildly surprise but not shock me at all. I will take Washington plus the points.”
Pate emphasized that the environment in Seattle could be a major factor. With Ohio State’s young roster making its first cross-country trip, he noted that Washington has both the setting and the quarterback play to make the game uncomfortable for the Buckeyes. Still, the depth and talent of Ohio State led him to call the Buckeyes outright winners.
Washington’s Strengths Tested Against Ohio State’s Defense
The matchup will feature one of the most dynamic offenses in college football against the nation’s most dominant defense so far this season. Washington enters the game averaging 536 total yards per contest, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. completing over 73 percent of his passes and posting six touchdowns without an interception. Running back Jonah Coleman has added nine rushing scores in just three games, giving the Huskies a balanced attack.
Pate highlighted how Washington’s ability to extend drives will be key. The Huskies currently rank No. 1 in the nation in third-down conversions at 75 percent.
“Washington is number one in FBS in third-down conversions right now. So you want a padlock stat? Look at Demond Williams Jr. on the ground, that’s one. And then I think the second, more important, is Washington offense third-down conversion rate,” he said.
But Ohio State’s defense has stifled opponents all year, allowing just 5.3 points per game, the best mark in the country. The Buckeyes also lead the FBS in red zone defense, holding teams scoreless on every trip inside the 20. If those trends hold, Washington’s prolific offense will be tested in ways it has not yet experienced this season.
Pate’s Final Pick and What It Means
While Pate credited Washington’s home-field advantage and the emergence of Williams as reasons the game could be closer than some expect, his final prediction leaned on Ohio State’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and withstand early momentum swings. “They cannot match Ohio State man for man — most teams can’t,” he said.
“That, along with home field and an inexperienced Ohio State team really experiencing that kind of environment for the first time this year, I think something crazy could happen. At the very least, I think the home team could cover there. So give me Washington plus the points. I do like Ohio State outright, though.”
The Buckeyes enter with a 9-3 all-time record against Washington, most recently defeating the Huskies 28-23 in the 2019 Rose Bowl. Saturday will be the first time the two programs meet as Big Ten opponents, raising the stakes even higher.
No. 1 Ohio State (3-0) will play at Washington (3-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.