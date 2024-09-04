Iowa vs. Iowa State picks, prediction, 2024 college football odds, lines
College football's Week 2 action brings us our first rivalry game as the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Iowa State Cyclones to compete for the Cy-Hawk Trophy on Saturday.
- Iowa's offense looked more alive in a 40-0 win to open up as Cade McNamara threw 3 touchdown passes
- Rocco Becht threw 2 touchdowns as the Cyclones handled North Dakota in the opener
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Iowa vs. Iowa State picks, predictions
Iowa odds
The computers are strongly siding with the Hawkeyes to hold serve at home, as they win the game in 71.5 percent of the model's simulations.
Iowa State odds
That leaves the Cyclones as the projected winner in the remaining 28.5 percent of sims.
Point spread
Iowa is the close 2.5 point favorite against Iowa State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 35.5 points for the game.
Iowa predictions
The index predicts the Hawkeyes will win 7.7 games this season with a 10.1 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Iowa State predictions
The models suggest the Cyclones will win 6.2 games this season with a 65 percent chance to become bowl eligible.
Score projection?
The computers project that Iowa will be 6.5 points better than Iowa State on the same field in both teams' current composition, enough to cover this line.
Iowa vs. Iowa State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: CBS network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
