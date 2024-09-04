College Football HQ

Iowa vs. Iowa State picks, prediction, 2024 college football odds, lines

Expert picks and predictions for Iowa vs. Iowa State in this Week 2 college football game as these rivals compete for the Cy-Hawk Trophy once again.

James Parks

What the experts predict as the Iowa Hawkeyes meet the Iowa State Cyclones in college football's Week 2 action.
/ Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football's Week 2 action brings us our first rivalry game as the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Iowa State Cyclones to compete for the Cy-Hawk Trophy on Saturday.

  • Iowa's offense looked more alive in a 40-0 win to open up as Cade McNamara threw 3 touchdown passes
  • Rocco Becht threw 2 touchdowns as the Cyclones handled North Dakota in the opener

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Iowa vs. Iowa State picks, predictions

Iowa odds

The computers are strongly siding with the Hawkeyes to hold serve at home, as they win the game in 71.5 percent of the model's simulations.

Iowa State odds

That leaves the Cyclones as the projected winner in the remaining 28.5 percent of sims.

Point spread

Iowa is the close 2.5 point favorite against Iowa State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 35.5 points for the game.

Iowa predictions

The index predicts the Hawkeyes will win 7.7 games this season with a 10.1 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Iowa State predictions

The models suggest the Cyclones will win 6.2 games this season with a 65 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

Score projection?

The computers project that Iowa will be 6.5 points better than Iowa State on the same field in both teams' current composition, enough to cover this line.

Iowa vs. Iowa State game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: CBS network

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (57)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

-

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

