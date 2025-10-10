College Football HQ

Joel Klatt gives edge to Oregon in upcoming matchup against Indiana

No. 7 Indiana arrives in Eugene to play No. 3 Oregon.

Patrick Previty

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 7 Indiana arrives in Eugene to play No. 3 Oregon in a game that will have major playoff implications moving forward. Joel Klatt previewed the game on his college football podcast and gives the edge to Oregon — by over 7.5 points.

"It does seem like through about the first half of the regular season, three teams are starting to separate themselves out," Klatt said. "Ohio State being one of them. They're ranked number one. Miami is another one, and Oregon. Oregon is an excellent team and this is a monster matchup in the Big Ten. It's going to tell us a lot about who is actually going to wind up in Indianapolis in that Big Ten championship game."

Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers are averaging 47.8 points per game while allowing 9.6, with per-game marks of 270.4 passing yards and 267.8 rushing yards. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been one of the best in the nation with 1,208 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

"Fernando Mendoza, their quarterback, has been excellent," Klatt said. "What a great fit he is with Curt Cignetti and that offense — the RPO style offense. He was electric against Illinois, getting the ball out, very accurate on the outside. I really like what they've got on the outside at wide receiver; A guy that we saw last year for them — Elijah Sarratt — a guy that has really come on this year — Omar Cooper. They've been fantastic and now they go up against what will become their biggest test."

Fernando Mendoza
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks

Oregon counters with a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Dante Moore and a rebuilt line that has protected him at elite levels. The Ducks average 47 points per game while allowing 12.2; they pile up 239.4 rushing yards per game with 264.4 yards through the air. Moore has 1,210 passing yards and Klatt believes he should be a Heisman candidate.

"This Oregon offense and Dante Moore has impressed me so much this year," Klatt said. "His poise at Penn State, his playmaking ability, his arm talent, all of it. He's been one of the better players in the country. He would certainly be a Heisman finalist if I were voting right now."

Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore / James Lang-Imagn Images

Klatt picked Oregon to win and cover, projecting a 31–21 type of game and pointing to the Ducks' edge at the line of scrimmage and Moore's poise. But, he also praised Indiana's development under Cignetti while noting the challenge of protecting Mendoza against Oregon's rush. The stage is set for Autzen Stadium, with ESPN's College GameDay on site and the game has a kickoff time set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Published
