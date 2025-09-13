Joel Klatt makes final picks for college football Week 3
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt rolled out his Week 3 selections on his show, locking in four score predictions and one more on his podcast. Here’s what he picked — and the matchup behind each call. Klatt picked Georgia vs. Tennessee, Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, USF vs. Miami, Florida vs. LSU and Clemson vs. Georgia Tech.
Also, one game he didn’t pick: Klatt’s on the call for No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern at noon ET on FOX, so he intentionally made no selection.
No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee — Pick: Georgia 21, Tennessee 17 (Georgia -3.5)
Klatt leaned the Bulldogs in a low-scoring grinder. He notes Georgia’s offensive line help is arriving (RT Earnest Greene III expected back) and that Kirby Smart has consistently solved Josh Heupel’s tempo. In four meetings since 2021, Georgia has outscored Tennessee by 80, and the Vols haven’t topped 17 points in any of those games.
The Bulldogs have allowed just 6.5 points per game and 13 total points through two wins (45–7 vs. Marshall, 28–6 vs. Austin Peay). Offensively, they’re at 45.5 points per game, with 214.5 rushing YPG and 240 passing YPG. QB Gunner Stockton has thrown for 417 yards with a 93.2 QBR.
No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame — Pick: Notre Dame 31, Texas A&M 24 (Notre Dame -6.5)
For Klatt, this is a must-win game for Notre Dame after the Week 1 loss to Miami. He expects the Irish to feed RB Jeremiyah Love (many questioned his workload in the game against Miami) and simplify throws for freshman QB CJ Carr. A&M QB Marcel Reed along with wideouts Mario Craver and KC Concepcion keeps it close, but Klatt goes with ND at home.
The Aggies have scored 42 and 44 points to open (over UTSA and Utah State), averaging 43 PPG with 305 passing YPG and 171.5 rushing ypg. QB Marcel Reed threw 4 TD in his Aggie debut vs. UTSA, then added 3 TD passing and one rushing vs. Utah State before exiting late
No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami — Pick: Miami 31, USF 14 (USF +17.5)
Klatt splits it when talking Miami vs USF. He's got Miami winning but USF covers the 17.5-point spread. He praises the Bulls’ secondary for erasing Florida last week and believes that can keep this within the number, even if Miami’s line play and QB Carson Beck (75% completions, 4 TDs, 88.0 QBR through two games) ultimately carry the Canes.
USF arrives 2–0 with back-to-back ranked wins, including last week’s 18–16 stunner at Florida. QB Byrum Brown has 473 pass yards and leads the Bulls in rushing as well.
Florida at No. 3 LSU — Pick: LSU 31, Florida 21 (LSU -7.5)
Klatt isn’t buying a Gators bounce-back in Baton Rouge. He doesn't think he can trust Florida — who was just really disappointing in a loss to USF — to go on the road against LSU in a Death Valley night game.
"Is Florida going to play the way it did against USF and lose at home and then beat LSU in Death Valley the very next week? The answer is no."
LSU's defense is giving up just 8.5 PPG (17–10 vs. Clemson, 23–7 vs. Louisiana Tech) while the offense sits at 23 PPG with 199.5 rushing YPG and 230 passing YPG behind QB Garrett Nussmeier.
No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech — Pick: Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 17 (Clemson to cover -3.5)
On his podcast, Klatt called this a "get-right" spot for the Tigers after a sluggish start (opening loss to LSU and a scare vs. Troy). With WR health worth watching (Antonio Williams) and Haynes King cleared for Tech, he still trusts Clemson’s urgency and talent to show up and cover.
The Yellow Jackets are moving it at 571.5 YPG (300 pass/271.5 rush) through two wins (27–20 at Colorado and a blowout of Gardner-Webb).