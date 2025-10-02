Joel Klatt picks surprise SEC teams and winner of conference championship
The SEC has rarely lacked drama, but this season feels especially unpredictable. From powerhouse programs wrestling with early setbacks to new names emerging under the brightest lights, the conference looks more balanced than it has in years. Each Saturday has added another twist, whether it’s a quarterback finding his rhythm, or an unranked team threatening the hierarchy.
Texas and Mississippi have been at the center of that shift. The Longhorns still lean on a defense that has carried them through uneven offensive stretches, while Arch Manning’s recent breakout offered hope that his rocky start may soon be behind him. The Rebels, meanwhile, have ridden the unexpected rise of transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, whose sharp play fueled their upset of LSU and vaulted them into the title conversation.
It’s within this backdrop that Joel Klatt offered his latest SEC prediction.
On Wednesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, the college football host mapped out a SEC title game pairing the Texas Longhorns with the Mississippi Rebels, then backed Texas to finish the job. He framed the league as unsettled at the top, citing parity, scheduling quirks, and two teams trending in opposite ways on offense.
Klatt stressed the field is crowded with possibilities, saying as many as half a dozen programs could realistically emerge. But he pointed to Texas as the team most capable of separating itself, even after an uneven September. He also flagged timing. Texas steps into Gainesville before this year's Red River Classic, which could tilt a season. That trip, Klatt argued, ties directly into the Longhorns’ larger identity.
Texas, Ole Miss And The Case For The Title
Klatt set the stakes first. “The SEC championship game, I’ve got Texas still going to the SEC.” Then he widened the lens. “This is wide open, man, this was very difficult.” He emphasized the uncertainty at the top. “You could put a lot of different combinations in this championship game.”
He connected that openness to Texas. “I think that Texas is going to right the ship.” He noted the immediate test. “They’re on the road at Florida in what looks to be like a very precarious game.”
Later, he circled back to the calendar pressure around Red River. “It almost doesn’t matter what happens the rest of the season,” he said of the rivalry’s weight. “Texas in the Swamp a week ahead of Red River is an absolute trap game. There is no doubt about it.”
Mississippi rounded out his title matchup. “Another team that you look up and their schedule is just built in order to succeed this year,” he said. “You look at the win that they had last weekend over LSU and it’s Ole Miss.” He underscored the league’s shape. “This could be one of six or seven different matchups.” Then the punch line. “I think this league is very balanced at the top, I don’t think there is a great team in the SEC.” The pick followed. “Ole Miss and Texas, and I think Texas would win that game as the SEC champ. They still have an elite defense, folks, and that’s going to mean something in these types of games. And I think Arch will continue to get better as the season goes along. So I’m still going to hitch that wagon to Texas.”
Recent Results Point To Why He Picks Texas
Texas arrives off its sharpest offensive showing. Arch Manning went 18 of 21 for 309 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores in a 55-0 win over Sam Houston. “It felt good,” Manning said. “Got the ball in my guys’ hands and let them go to work.” Teammates echoed the mood. “He got his swagger back,” senior safety Michael Taaffe said. Head coach Steve Sarkisian highlighted rhythm and balance. “He got going and started throwing the ball. Started using his legs.”
There were pieces around him, too. Ryan Wingo caught touchdowns of 53 and 13 yards. Texas finished with five sacks, including preseason All-American Colin Simmons’ first solo sack on the opening snap. The defense smothered Sam Houston’s first 15 plays for 17 yards with no first downs, a snapshot of the unit Klatt believes can carry the Longhorns through tight SEC games.
Mississippi’s form also fits Klatt’s forecast. Chambliss threw for 314 yards and a touchdown in a 24-19 win over LSU, his third straight 300-yard performance since taking over for injured quarterback Austin Simmons. Lane Kiffin praised the arc. “It’s just a really cool story.” The Rebels rushed for 166 yards, bled clock late, and sealed it on a fourth-down completion to Dae’Quan Wright. Kiffin still saw edges to sharpen, from the sack total to penalties, even as a 5-0 start put them in strong position entering a bye.
The Longhorns open SEC play at Florida on Saturday, while the Rebels are off before hosting Washington State on Oct. 11.