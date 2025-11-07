Joel Klatt predicts final score, winner of Texas A&M-Missouri
No. 3 Texas A&M visits Missouri on Saturday in a ranked SEC matchup that Joel Klatt says the Aggies should control if they "play clean" and make the Tigers one-dimensional. "I don't have many questions about A&M... my biggest question would just be handling success — complacency, rat poison... can this team handle success?" Klatt said on his Week 11 picks show.
A&M is a 7.5-point road favorite and the matchup holds a point total of 47.5. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Aggies are 8-0 with the nation's No. 11 scoring offense (37.8 ppg), while Missouri is 6-2 behind a top-15 scoring defense (16.8 ppg).
Klatt's defensive blueprint for Texas A&M was for them to sell out against the run and force a young Missouri quarterback to win obvious passing downs. "If I'm A&M... I load the box. Load the box. You've got a true freshman quarterback... the one area where Missouri could attack you is running the football. Force the game on the quarterback," he said, adding that if the Aggies get Missouri,"in long yardage situations” and let their edge rush tee off, "this is A&M in a landslide."
A&M has been road-proof on the scoreboard, topping 40 points at Notre Dame (41-40), LSU (49-25) and Arkansas (45-42) this season, part of a four-game streak of 40-plus on the road dating to 2024 — a run that is tied for the SEC record. Quarterback Marcel Reed has accounted for 17 passing TDs and six rushing scores this year, while edge rusher Cashius Howell leads the team with 10.5 sacks.
"They've scored 40 or more in all three of their road games... they're not going to be concerned with the environment," Klatt said, pointing to wins in South Bend and Baton Rouge.
Missouri's counter is the ground game as Klatt mentioned. Standout Ahmad Hardy averages 117.1 rushing yards per game. Klatt argued that is the Tigers' best path to shrink the amount of possessions and protect the QB. "You've got a true freshman [at QB] — run the rock... shrink the game," he said, urging Missouri to get "back to that September form" from Hardy when he was pacing the country.
Joel Klatt's pick for Texas A&M-Missouri
"Even if Missouri shrinks the game... I like 28-20, which means A&M covers the 7.5 on the road," Klatt said, projecting the Aggies to stay on track for Atlanta if they execute that run-first defensive script.
