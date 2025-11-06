College Football HQ

Joel Klatt predicts final score, winner of Texas Tech-BYU matchup

No. 9 Texas Tech hosts No. 8 BYU on Saturday in a top-10 Big 12 game this weekend.

No. 9 Texas Tech hosts No. 8 BYU on Saturday in a top-10 Big 12 game that Joel Klatt believes tilts toward the Red Raiders because of the environment in Lubbock and Tech's disruptive front seven.

"This environment could be one of the best... maybe for the entire season," Klatt said, before questioning how BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier will handle the stage.

The matchup has the No. 1 Big 12 scoring offense and a top-five scoring defense. Texas Tech leads the conference at 43.6 points per game and allows 13.2 points per game, while BYU scores 36.3 a games. Texas Tech's senior edge David Bailey leads the FBS with 11.5 sacks, and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has forced a nation-leading seven fumbles.

Bachmeier's poise has carried BYU to their 8-0 start. The freshman has thrown for 1,693 yards with 11 touchdowns against three interceptions and has been lauded for late-game decision-making. "One thing I love about Bear Bachmeier is the guy just wins... he reminds me a lot of Max Duggan," Klatt said.

BYU also expects feature back LJ Martin (shoulder) to be available after being listed as probable on the Big 12 availability report.

Klatt also highlighted the depth of the Red Raiders and the elevated scene as ESPN's College Gameday is back in Lubbock for the first time since 2008.

Both teams enter with top-10 credentials this week, and ABC will carry the noon ET/11 a.m. CT kickoff at Jones AT&T Stadium. Oddsmakers list the Red Raiders as double-digit favorites with game totals clustered around 52.5. As of Thursday, widely available lines had Texas Tech -10.5.

Klatt's forecast rests on whether Texas Tech's defense can unsettle BYU's rookie quarterback. "This defense is a different animal for Bear Bachmeier than he’s faced before," he said, pointing to Bailey and Rodriguez screaming off the edges.

Ultimately, Klatt sided with Texas Tech and the points. "I'm giving the 10-and-a-half... Texas Tech 34-21," he said, projecting a two-score win for the Red Raiders

