Joel Klatt predicts winner and previews matchup between USC and Nebraska
USC heads to Lincoln on Saturday night with momentum and a top-25 ranking, and Joel Klatt thinks the matchup tilts toward the Trojans. No. 23 USC (5-2) plays at Nebraska (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC; the Trojans are 6.5-point favorites and the game total is around 59.5.
On his latest "Joel Klatt Show" picks and previews episode, Klatt framed USC as a team crossing from close losses into close wins. "I think USC is trending toward being a really good football team. The process of becoming great is you lose big, then you lose small, and then you start winning small before you ever win big — and they're right on that tipping point," Klatt said. "This is a favorable matchup because if USC is balanced and can run it, you can't stop them; it's when they become one-dimensional that they've had issues." He added that recent setbacks at Illinois and Notre Dame shouldn't obscure the trajectory.
USC enters Week 10 with the nation's No. 1 total offense (530.0 yards per game), No. 2 scoring offense (42.4), and a top-three passing attack (326.1). Quarterback Jayden Maiava is completing 69% with 16 TDs to four interceptions, while receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane headline the outside threats. Lemon leads USC with 758 receiving yards. The run game has been consistent too with over 200 rushing yards per game, giving Lincoln Riley options at the line of scrimmage.
Klatt's concern for Nebraska is the run defense. The Huskers rank 15th in the Big Ten against the run, allowing 156.5 yards per game, and their two most recent high-level tests bear that out — No. 21 Michigan beat them in Lincoln with three long touchdown runs, and Minnesota piled up 186 rushing yards in a 24-6 win. If USC keeps its run/pass mix, Klatt argued, Nebraska will struggle to get the Trojans off schedule.
Offensively, Nebraska has improved behind freshman QB Dylan Raiola (17 TDs, six INTs) and RB Emmett Johnson (837 yards, 9 TDs), and Memorial Stadium at night is never simple. But Klatt remains skeptical. "The question becomes: Is USC getting over 30? My answer is yes. Is Nebraska getting to 30? My answer is no," he said, before making his pick. "I like USC to put themselves back on the map for a November push. Trojans 34-21 — they cover the 6.5 on the road."
USC's closing slate includes Iowa on Nov. 15 and a trip to No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 22, giving the Trojans multiple opportunities if they handle business in Lincoln. Saturday is also their first game since the Oct. 18 loss at No. 13 Notre Dame after an earlier road slip at No. 23 Illinois.
