Joel Klatt predicts winner of Michigan-Nebraska on Saturday
When Michigan travels to Lincoln on Saturday, the Wolverines will step into one of the most pressure-packed environments of the season. Memorial Stadium will be electric as Nebraska looks for its first win over a ranked opponent in nearly a decade.
Joel Klatt broke down the matchup on Thursday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show and made it clear he expects Michigan to take care of business. The FOX Sports analyst highlighted the Wolverines’ ability to control games on the ground and expressed doubt about Nebraska’s ability to stop that attack.
Klatt also pointed to Nebraska’s historic struggles in big games. The Cornhuskers have lost 27 straight contests against ranked opponents. With Michigan favored by 2.5 points, Klatt predicted the Wolverines would leave Lincoln with a comfortable win.
“I think Michigan covers this game. I see something along the lines of 34-21, something like that. I think Michigan goes on the road with the familiarity of being on the road and they get the win,” Klatt said.
Nebraska’s Long Drought Against Ranked Teams
For Nebraska, the opportunity could not be bigger. The program has not defeated a ranked opponent since 2016, a drought that hangs over every marquee matchup. Klatt emphasized how significant a win would be, calling it “an insanely huge win” for the Huskers.
Dylan Raiola has given the Nebraska offense new life, completing over 76 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns in three games. Transfer wideouts Dane Key and Naziah Hunter, along with slot receiver Jacory Barney Jr., have expanded coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s playbook.
But Nebraska’s defense is another matter. A year ago, the Cornhuskers had one of the best run defenses in the nation. After losing key interior players, they’ve slipped to 75th against the run. Klatt warned that the unit is vulnerable at the worst possible time, as Michigan brings one of the most punishing ground games in the country.
“This year they lost those defensive tackles and so they are not as stingy against the run. That is a problem when you’re welcoming in Michigan who you know is going to try to assert themselves physically in the run game,” Klatt said.
Michigan Leans On Justice Haynes To Set The Tone
The Wolverines enter the matchup leaning heavily on Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, who has rattled off three straight 100-yard games. Klatt pointed out that even with some injuries on the offensive line, Michigan’s physical style should travel well to Lincoln.
Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly with his legs. He rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns last week against Central Michigan. However, Klatt suggested Michigan will need Underwood to protect the football and manage the game while Haynes drives the offense.
Interim head coach Biff Poggi will once again lead the Wolverines with Sherrone Moore suspended. Even with that wrinkle, Klatt believes Michigan’s experience in hostile environments, including a recent trip to Oklahoma, gives them the edge.
Klatt’s final assessment reflected confidence in Michigan’s ability to handle the moment: “So what do I like in this game? I think Michigan covers this game… I think Michigan goes on the road with the familiarity of being on the road and they get the win.”
The Wolverines will face Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.