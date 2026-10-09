Joel Klatt Sounds the Alarm for College Football Powerhouse Ahead of Week 6 Game

College football's main attraction in Week 6 is a heavyweight bout between No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0) and No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium (7:30 p.m. EDT, ABC).

Even though the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide traditionally aren't the biggest of rivals, their gridiron success the past two decades has made for several intense postseason matchups. The 2026 installment marks the third consecutive regular season meeting between Alabama and Georgia.

While Kirby Smart is among a handful of current SEC coaches to boast a win over the Crimson Tide, it's also a thorn in his side. Smart's two wins over Alabama are in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship and 2025 SEC Championship, both of which followed losses to the Crimson Tide in the same season.

Georgia had opportunities to come back and win each of the last two regular seasons but allowed the games to slip through their fingertips. Last season, the Bulldogs fell behind early and failed to complete the comeback in a 24-21 home loss to the Crimson Tide.

Weather may be a factor

The biggest storyline surrounding this game isn't the two teams, but an external factor that may affect its outcome.

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Isaias is now a Category 3 hurricane with winds of approximately 120 miles per hour. Tuscaloosa, Alabama sits directly in Isaias' projected path, and gusts of 40 mile-per-hour winds could impact the city within the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

ESPN's College GameDay made the decision to relocate into Coleman Coliseum to avoid the storm on Thursday. Elsewhere in college football, West Florida canceled its game against Northeastern State while Alabama State moved its game against Florida A&M to Friday.

Gusty winds play into one team's hand

Sep 19, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) runs with the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wet and windy conditions generally force teams to pivot to a run-heavy offensive attack. Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt identified Georgia as the team that benefits most from rough elements on his show Thursday.

"That ain't good for Bama because they've got to throw the football," Klatt said. "I don't think they can get into a phone booth, grind it out, running style game with Georgia and win (because) that plays into Georgia's hand. The worse the weather, the better for Kirby (Smart) and Georgia."

Alabama is a better team on the ground than it's been the previous three seasons, but as Klatt alluded to, Keelon Russell and the passing attack are such an important part of what it does. Russell aired the ball out for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns in Alabama's first five games.

Georgia's rushing attack averages 213 yards per game, the only blip on the radar a 129-yard day against a stout Oklahoma defense. When it throws, Georgia heavily incorporates screen passes and its tight ends to get the ball out of Gunner Stockton's hands quickly, plays that are of low risk in wet conditions.