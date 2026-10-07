Georgia vs. Alabama Odds See Notable Shift With Weather Potentially Impacting Week 6 Matchup

Week 6 of the college football season features a massive SEC matchup between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, the weather may take center stage with Tropical Storm Isaias potentially impacting the region ahead of Saturday's 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff. Alabama released a statement about the forecast ahead of Saturday's game, and it's possible that it could get moved if the storm becomes a major issue. For now, kickoff remains the same time on Saturday night.

Oddsmakers have already altered the odds for this game in a big way since they opened with Georgia favored by 2.5 points on Sunday. The total was originally 56.5 for this rivalry game, but that has come down considerably with the weather potentially playing a factor on Saturday.

On Wednesday, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Crimson Tide set as 1.5-point favorites at home (a four-point swing in the odds) while the total has dropped four points all the way down to 52.5. This is a huge change for the opening numbers, and it's a sign that weather could impact how well these teams can move the ball on Saturday.

Earlier this week, I shared why I'm taking Alabama and Keelon Russell to win this matchup, and I still lean that way even if Tropical Storm Isaias plays a factor:

With Russell really turning a corner over the last few weeks, Alabama is now ninth in the country in EPA/Pass this season. Overall, the Crimson Tide are No. 2 in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play.

There is an experience advantage for Georgia with Stockton under center, but this Alabama team has turned in four consecutive wins over quality teams in Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida State and Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the country in offensive success rate and No. 20 in defensive success rate, holding three of the four Power Four teams that they’ve played to 23 or fewer points.

I think Alabama is going to be able to move the ball through the air against this Georgia team, and the Bulldogs haven’t been tested yet against an offense of this caliber.

There's a chance the odds for this game could shift even more throughout the week, and the total would likely change if the game is pushed to a new time -- or even a different day -- to avoid this storm.

For now, Alabama has a slight edge in what may be a low-scoring matchup on Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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