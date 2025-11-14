Joel Klatt weighs in on BYU bounce back game against TCU
Late-night in Provo has a way of testing your nerve. Joel Klatt thinks this one does exactly that for a seasoned TCU passing attack and a BYU team that still has everything in front of it.
BYU returns home at No. 12 with a clear Big 12 path — win out and punch a ticket to Arlington — after a 29-7 loss at Texas Tech that snapped the Cougars' unbeaten start. The Red Raiders held BYU to 255 total yards and 67 rushing yards, then rode five field goals and a turnover-heavy defense to finish the job.
Oddsmakers lean BYU. Multiple books list BYU as a small home favorite, with the line sitting around Cougars -4.5 and a game total near 52.5. Kickoff is 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Klatt called LaVell Edwards Stadium "an underrated environment" and said not to write off BYU after losing "on the road to a team that's absolutely a top five or six team in the country," praising the Cougars' staff and the way they typically respond under HC Kalani Sitake. He added, "BYU still controls their own destiny to go and make the Big 12 championship game."
BYU brings one of the conferences most reliable run games, averaging 200 rushing yards per game in Big 12 play, second in the conference. LJ Martin leads the way at 91.6 yards per game, and staying on schedule helps protect freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Although TCU's front is good enough to make that a real fight as the Horned Frogs rank third in the Big 12 in rush defense at 124.7 yards allowed per game.
Looking at the passing game, it's another strength-on-strength matchup. TCU is averaging 303.4 passing yards per game in Big 12 play, and Josh Hoover sits at 2,690 yards with 23 touchdowns while completing 65.4% of his throws. BYU can take the ball away, tied for the conference lead with 12 interceptions and allowing 6.2 yards per attempt in conference games. Klatt warned, "You better defend the pass well against TCU 'cause Josh Hoover and the Frogs will come in and they'll toss it around."
The Horned Frogs' problem last week was finishing. They led Iowa State 17-6 in the fourth quarter and still lost 20-17 after a 79-yard punt return and late miscues. Hoover threw for 319 yards but had two first-half interceptions in a game they should have won.
BYU's pass game has been steadier than flashy, which puts even more weight on the Cougars' run game and turnover margin. "BYU needs to run the football and they need to do it well," Klatt said, adding that the Cougars must make Hoover "earn everything."
Joel Klatt's pick for BYU-TCU
Klatt trusts the Cougars at home. "I like BYU at home... It's only 4.5. I like BYU to cover. 24-17... I'm gonna take BYU to cover right there."
