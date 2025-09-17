Jordan Rodgers reveals the quarterback to beat in Heisman Trophy race
College football analyst Jordan Rodgers made his pick for the Heisman Trophy race on Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up. Sitting alongside host Mike Greenberg, Rodgers said Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer has set himself apart as the frontrunner after an explosive start to the season.
“Mateer is my Heisman favorite right now,” Rodgers said. “He has been a baller. Nobody throws with more swagger, more anticipation, more confidence. He’s throwing it sidearm, submarine at times. But he has been unbelievable, especially when running the football.”
Rodgers highlighted how Mateer carried Oklahoma against Michigan, accounting for 84 percent of the team’s total yards and rushing 19 times in the win. “He’s been electric on the ground and through the air,” Rodgers added. “He’s the guy to beat right now in the Heisman race.”
John Mateer’s Rise To The Top Of The Heisman Race
Through three weeks, Mateer has emerged as a breakout star on the national stage. The first-year starter has led Oklahoma to a 3-0 record while ranking among the country’s most efficient quarterbacks. He is averaging 314.7 passing yards per game with five touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 67.6 completion percentage.
What separates Mateer from other contenders is his dual-threat ability. He has rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns while showing a willingness to carry the ball in critical spots.
Against Michigan, he ran 19 times, often by design, making him as dangerous outside the pocket as he is within it.
Oddsmakers have taken notice. ESPN BET listed Mateer at +850 odds to win the Heisman as of Tuesday, while some sportsbooks pushed him even higher on the board. At BetMGM, Miami quarterback Carson Beck sits slightly ahead at +700, but Mateer’s consistency has placed him firmly in the conversation.
A Wide-Open Heisman Field In 2025
The race for the Heisman Trophy looks more unpredictable than usual this season. Arch Manning, the preseason favorite at +650, has slipped after a rocky start at Texas and now sits tied for 15th on the board at +3000. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik has dropped all the way to 100-1 after the Tigers’ 1-2 start.
Other names have surged into the spotlight. Miami’s Beck, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are all viewed as viable contenders. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love are among the non-quarterbacks drawing betting action, while Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has become a name to watch following his primetime upset of Notre Dame.
Rodgers, however, believes Mateer has positioned himself as the player with both the numbers and the big-game presence needed to seize the award. With Oklahoma still undefeated and in the thick of the playoff hunt, Mateer’s combination of swagger and production is giving him the inside track.
Oklahoma will look to keep its momentum going when it hosts Auburn on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.