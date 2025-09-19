Josh Pate believes ACC powerhouse on upset watch in Week 4
ESPN college football contributor Josh Pate is not convinced Clemson is safe in Week 4. On Thursday’s episode of his College Football Show podcast, the college football analyst sounded the alarm on the Tigers ahead of their matchup with Syracuse.
“This is a big [spread] like 16.5. That’s a big number to be looking at [a Syracuse] outright upset,” Pate said. “It’s Clemson, man. They got to prove it. They got to earn the benefit of the doubt. They do not own that around here right now.”
Clemson enters the weekend 1-2, having trailed in every game this season. The Tigers lost 24-21 at Georgia Tech last week and have yet to score more than 27 points in a game. Meanwhile, Syracuse has leaned on the passing game behind quarterback Steve Angeli, who has thrown for over 1,100 yards already this season.
The combination has Pate raising his concern level to a “seven” on the upset alert scale.
Pate Questions Clemson’s Offense And Consistency
The Tigers’ issues start with an offense that has struggled to find rhythm. Cade Klubnik has completed 59.1% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while the rushing attack ranks 121st nationally at just 108.3 yards per game. Clemson is averaging 19.3 points per contest, good for 112th in the FBS.
“They have scored 10, 27, and 21 in the games that they’ve played so far. They need their springboard moment. It’s not just going to be the same all year,” Pate said.
“Certainly, there’s wild fluctuation in performance levels. It’s college football. Maybe they get that this week, but I’m still putting a seven on the upset alert concern scale.”
The Tigers are 0-3 against the spread and still looking for their first dominant performance. Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. has emerged with 310 yards and three touchdowns, but Clemson’s attack has not been able to generate consistent explosive plays.
Syracuse’s Passing Game Provides A Clear Threat
On the other side, Syracuse has thrived through the air. Angeli ranks third nationally in passing yards per game at 379.3, spreading the ball to a deep receiving corps led by Darrell Gill Jr. and Villari at tight end. The Orange are scoring 39.7 points per game and have already topped 400 passing yards in a single outing.
“If I were to tell you one of these teams is third in passing yards per game, who would you have thought it was in the preseason? Probably the guy who is a multi-year starter at quarterback returning behind a veteran offensive line. Got a really good stable of receivers, right? It’s got to be Cade Klubnik. No, it’s Steve Angeli,” Pate said. “Some places make it look so easy. Clemson is not one of those.”
The challenge is clear for Clemson’s defense, which has given up 226.7 yards per game through the air. While the Tigers hold a 10-2 edge in the all-time series, Syracuse has regularly kept the matchup competitive.
With Clemson searching for its footing and Syracuse riding a top-five passing attack, Pate’s concern level reflects the stakes in Death Valley. The Tigers will face the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.