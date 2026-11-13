Kirk Herbstreit Narrows Down His College Football National Championship Favorites

We’re still a long way from crowning a national championship in college football, but the sport’s most recognizable voice thinks two teams have separated from the pack.

ESPN analyst and longtime College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit has updated his national championship outlook entering this weekend, landing on one particular matchup as his current projection for the title game.

Herbstreit’s Latest Pick

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Herbstreit straightforwardly declared, “Right now, if you had to pick it over the national championship, I got Georgia against Notre Dame.”

"Right now I've got Georgia and Notre Dame in the National Championship" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xknc0y0MCD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 12, 2026

The veteran broadcaster cited the recent form of both programs and the motivation each carries after early postseason disappointments in prior years.

“Both got knocked out of the playoff, both have a chip on their shoulder,” Herbstreit said, noting the edge those experiences provide.

McAfee largely agreed, pointing to the betting market that already listed the Bulldogs and Irish among the shortest odds to win it all.

Georgia’s Title Case

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Once again ranked No. 1, Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) has reasserted themselves as the team to beat in the selection committee room.

After a surprise loss to unranked Auburn, Kirby Smart’s squad responded with convincing victories, including a 27-8 win over Florida and a dominant 42-7 road thrashing of then-No. 10 Ole Miss.

The offense has clicked behind quarterback Gunner Stockton, the defense remains physical, and the Bulldogs sit atop both the AP and College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia still faces remaining tests against Missouri, South Carolina, and rival Georgia Tech, plus a potential appearance in the SEC Championship Game.

A strong finish would lock in a top seed and first-round bye in the expanded playoff. Herbstreit has long viewed this group as one of the most complete teams in the country, praising its balance and experience.

Notre Dame’s Resurgence

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Notre Dame (8-1) has equally impressed after a midseason setback.

The Fighting Irish’s signature win came against then-No. 1 Miami this past weekend, a result that validated their resume and vaulted them back into serious championship conversations.

Earlier schedule critiques from analysts, including Herbstreit himself, have quieted as the Irish continue to win.

With a manageable remaining slate (Boston College, SMU, Syracuse), Notre Dame projects as a near-lock for the 12-team playoff and holds strong odds of a high seed.

Models give the Irish one of the highest probabilities of reaching the title game, reflecting a confident aerial offense and one of the best defenses in the country.

Looking Ahead

Herbstreit’s preseason lean toward other teams has shifted with the evidence on the field. Georgia’s physical dominance and Notre Dame’s proven resilience make them his clearest path to the final.

Both still control their destinies, but the rest of the season will test whether this projected championship pairing becomes reality.