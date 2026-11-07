Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Winner of Georgia vs. Ole Miss Week 10 College Football Game

Georgia and Ole Miss met twice last season, and what happens between these SEC rivals on Saturday will once again play an outsized role in the College Football Playoff picture.

This time, the Bulldogs are on the road against the Rebels, and so far ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit sees this matchup going one way.

Herbie predicts Georgia-Ole Miss

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“It’s gonna be a game where you’re gonna get a lot of offensive ability to make plays. Especially the way Ole Miss’ defense has been inconsistent with their tackling,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay.

He added: “I like Georgia to go in there and win. It’s gonna be a tough game for them, but I think they can win this.”

Ole Miss, Georgia both need this

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Still, the Rebels need it more. They have two losses already this season, against Florida and Texas, both on the road, and could potentially slip out of the top dozen from their current No. 10 ranking with a third loss this weekend.

A loss to Georgia would be their third in SEC play, too, meaning Ole Miss would effectively be bounced from conference championship consideration.

If so, they would need not only to win out, but need other teams to lose to get back in the playoff picture.

Bulldogs in a favored position

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Ranked as the No. 2 team by the College Football Playoff selection committee, Georgia is 44-18 against AP ranked teams under head coach Kirby Smart’s direction.

That’s good for the fifth-best mark by any coach in AP rankings history. And it includes a span of six wins in their last seven games against ranked teams.

The loss was to Ole Miss, in the playoff last postseason.

Kewan Lacy not playing is definitely in Georgia’s favor. Ole Miss’ star running back still dealing with an injury could reduce this offense to one dimension against a Bulldog defense that can beat you anywhere on the field.

If so, the Rebels’ postseason hopes could be in serious peril by Saturday night.