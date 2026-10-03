Kirk Herbstreit in 'Shock' After Desmond Howard Abandons College Football Powerhouse

While the transition from player (or coach) to broadcaster involves a certain amount of professional detachment, the ties that run deep for college football legends can be hard to forget. That certainly seemed to be the case on ESPN's College GameDay when former Michigan legend Desmond Howard assessed the season of his old rival as looking challenging-- much to the amusement of his colleage Kirk Herbstreit.

Howard Throwing Some Shade

Indicating the Ohio State Buckeyes, Howard termed them a team "that I'm selling right now."



"What a shock," guffawed Herbstreit, an OSU album. He then used the long pointer sticks that CGD analysts carry to mock-swordfight with Howard to the amusement of the rest of the cast.

Howard did go on to explain his thinking. "Notable results-- blew a three-touchdown lead the last ten minutes [against Texas]," said Howard. "This is going to be a big one for them today [at Iowa]. If they struggle, they've still got at Indiana, at USC. Oregon is getting better. And this [the annual game with Michigan] is always a toss-up."

Ohio State's Difficult Road

The Buckeyes still stand at No. 2 in ESPN's FPI ratings, but the Buckeyes do stand slightly behind Indiana in likelihood at earning a College Football Playoff berth (69.5% to 70.9% for Indiana). But with four ranked opponents in five games, the Buckeyes are certainly facing a difficult climb, even if Herbstreit took joking issue with Howard's apparent glee in pointing out the challenge.

Herbstreit and Howard's Histories

Herbstreit was a Buckeye from 1988 to 1992, but played sparingly until he was the starting quarterback for the 1992 season. Herbstreit passed for 1,904 yards and four touchdowns in his season at the helm for the 8-3-1 Buckeyes. Herbstreit's sons dallied in college football at Clemson, Ohio State, and Michigan, respectively.

Herbstreit has now spent over three decades with ESPN as a broadcaster, becoming beloved as the less wacky half of a due with the now-retired Lee Corso. One of the most respected voices in college football, Herbstreit does still sometimes hear criticism about favoring Ohio State-- even as one of his sons played for the school's biggest rival.

Desmond Howard grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, but made the choice to play at Michigan from 1988 to 1991. He capped a brilliant career with the 1991 Heisman Trophy which he sealed with a punt return touchdown against Ohio State that he followed with the Heisman pose. Howard played in the NFL from 1992 to 2002, but has himself now spent over two decades with Herbstreit as part of College GameDay.

To say that the relationship of two of the foremost analysts of college football will probably survive a little rivalry snark is an understatement. The most swordfighting is about as serious as it gets between Herbstreit and Howard.