LSU vs. Arkansas football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football returns under the lights this weekend as No. 8 LSU goes on the road against Arkansas in a battle between teams coming off big conference victories. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
LSU moved up in the rankings after a statement overtime victory against Ole Miss, capping off a five-game win streak, and moving to 2-0 in SEC play.
Arkansas is 12 combined points away from being undefeated and coming off the win of its season after knocking off then-No. 4 Tennessee at home, moving to 2-1 in SEC games.
What do the wiseguys expect from this SEC matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for LSU vs. Arkansas, according to the oddsmakers.
LSU vs. Arkansas picks, odds
So far, the books are siding with the road team, but by a slim margin.
LSU is a 3 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for LSU at -150 and for Arkansas at +130 to win outright.
LSU: -3 (-110)
Arkansas: +3 (-110)
Over 54.5 points: -110
Under 54.5 points: -110
LSU vs. Arkansas trends
LSU is 2-4 against the spread (33.3%) overall this season ...
Arkansas is 5-1 (83.3%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went over in 15 of LSU’s last 20 games ...
LSU is 4-12-1 against the spread in its last 17 games against Arkansas ...
The total went under in 6 of the Hogs’ last 7 games at home against LSU ...
LSU is 1-4 against the spread as a 3-point or greater favorite in 2024 ...
Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread as 3-point or greater underdogs this season ...
When LSU has the ball
LSU’s offense is highly productive when throwing the football, ranking 6th in FBS with 337 yards per game on average, but 100th in rushing production with 123 yards per game.
Garrett Nussmeier is completing 64.3 percent of his pass attempts with 1,989 yards, averaging 8 yards per attempt, while scoring 18 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. He’s been sacked just twice.
Kyren Lacy leads LSU with 6 of the team’s 18 receiving touchdowns, and is first with 463 yards off 30 grabs for a 15.4 yard per catch average.
Aaron Anderson has 3 touchdown catches off 30 receptions with 452 yards.
Zavion Thomas and Trey’Dez Green each have 2 touchdown catches, while tight end Mason Taylor and wideout Kyle Parker each have one.
LSU averaged 4.7 yards per carry with Caden Durham leading the backfield, rushing for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Josh Williams is right behind with 200 yards and another 3 scores.
Nussmeier has added 3 rushing touchdowns on 8 carries.
When Arkansas has the ball
Arkansas is 24th in FBS with 285.3 passing yards per game on average and ranks 34th nationally with 199 rushing yards per game, while scoring 33 points per game, good for 40th in the nation.
Taylen Green is completing 56.6 percent of his pass attempts, throwing 5 touchdowns against 5 interceptions and has been sacked 13 times while covering 1,502 yards in the air.
Green is second on the team with 326 rushing yards and 4 of the Razorbacks’ 20 rushing touchdowns.
Ja’Quinden Jackson has 10 of those scores on the ground, averaging 5.7 yards per carry while running for 586 yards off 99 carries.
Braylen Russel has scored twice off 24 carries and reserve quarterback Malachi Singleton has 2 rushing touchdowns on 8 carries while hitting 71 percent of his throws in backup work.
Five Arkansas players have caught touchdown passes, and while Andrew Armstrong isn’t one of them, he leads the team with 552 yards off 38 receptions.
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Bettors are almost evenly split on how to project this game, according to the spread consensus picks.
But it’s LSU that’s getting majority support, as 51 percent of bets predict it will win the game and cover the spread.
The other 49 percent of wagers suggest that Arkansas will either win in an upset or stay within the line.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow win for the Tigers over the Razorbacks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that LSU will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 29 to 26.
Our early pick: LSU -3 ... Nussmeier and the LSU receivers should find angles against a vulnerable Arkansas secondary, but not without the Tigers’ susceptible front seven letting the Hogs break through and gain some momentum on the ground first.
How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas
When: Sat., Oct. 19
Time: 6 p.m. Central
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
