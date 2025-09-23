Joel Klatt drops SEC powerhouse in Week 5 rankings despite 4-0 start
College football analyst Joel Klatt did not hesitate to reshuffle his Week 5 Top 10 after another weekend of college football, and his biggest adjustment involved the LSU Tigers. Despite LSU improving to 4-0 with a dominant 56-10 victory over Southeastern Louisiana, Klatt explained on his Monday show that he moved them down to No. 7 in his rankings.
The Fox Sports host, who had previously elevated LSU to the No. 2 spot, admitted that the early win over Clemson no longer carries the same weight it did in Week 1. “I had them all the way up at No. 2 at one point after that win over Clemson, but now the way that they’ve played, the way that Clemson has played, some of the games that they have played since … I can’t in good conscience put LSU in the top five,” Klatt said during his show on Monday. “The Clemson win is now not a good win. There’s no other way to put it.”
Klatt Explains LSU’s Ranking Drop
Klatt pointed to the larger landscape when explaining his decision. “There’s just been more teams that have been more impressive, and every single week this resume gets weaker and weaker and weaker. I’m talking about LSU,” he said.
He added that even fans in Baton Rouge would likely agree with his reasoning: “And I think even an LSU fan would understand that, again, with some of the performances that we’ve seen around the country and the consistency that we’ve seen from some of these teams.”
While LSU has remained unbeaten, Klatt emphasized that other programs have built stronger overall resumes through higher-quality opponents. He argued that LSU’s profile is held back by its early reliance on the Clemson result, which no longer appears to be a statement victory given Clemson’s struggles.
Klatt stressed that this doesn’t mean LSU is incapable of climbing higher, but he felt obligated to reward teams that have shown more consistent strength through the first month of the season.
Tigers Roll Past Southeastern Louisiana
The debate over rankings came on the heels of LSU’s most complete performance of the season. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier accounted for four total touchdowns, three through the air and one on the ground, before leaving the game in the third quarter. He completed 25 of 31 passes for 273 yards, connecting with Zavion Thomas, Bauer Sharp, and Barion Brown for scores. “I think we just did a better job as an offense in general,” Nussmeier said afterward. “This week was about trying to find our rhythm and getting into stride heading into SEC play.”
Running back Ju’Juan Johnson added two touchdowns on the ground as the Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter to break the game open. LSU’s defense suffocated Southeastern Louisiana, allowing just 30 yards of total offense in the first half and finishing the night with seven sacks. The Lions did not reach the end zone until midway through the third quarter when most of LSU’s starters were on the sideline.
Head coach Brian Kelly praised his team’s execution but cautioned that bigger challenges are ahead. “We made the progress we were looking for and now we have to build on that,” Kelly said. Injuries remain a subplot, with linebacker West Weeks and tight end Trey’Dez Green working back into the rotation and running back Caden Durham recovering from a sprained ankle. Edge rusher Gabriel Reliford will be out with a shoulder injury.
LSU now turns its attention to a crucial rivalry matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Joel Klatt's Week 5 College Football Top 10
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Texas