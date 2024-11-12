LSU vs. Florida football picks: What the oddsmakers say
An SEC football rivalry kicks off this weekend from The Swamp with two teams on the downswing looking for any signs of life nearing the end of the season as LSU hits the road against Florida. What are the oddsmakers predicting for the game?
LSU is coming off its second-straight loss of the season, and an ugly one, after Alabama scored 42 points on this defense, effectively ending the Tigers’ playoff ambitions.
Florida is 0-2 in its first two dates against four-straight ranked opponents, not scoring over 20 points in losses to Georgia and Texas and being outscored 83 to 37 in that time.
What do the wiseguys expect when the Tigers and Gators meet in this rivalry clash?
Let’s check in with the latest predictions for LSU vs. Florida in this Week 12 college football game, according to the nation’s oddsmakers.
LSU vs. Florida odds, picks
LSU is a 4.5 point favorite against Florida, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for LSU at -178 and for Florida at +146 to win outright.
LSU: -4.5 (-110)
Florida: +4.5 (-110)
Over 54.5 points: -110
Under 54.5 points: -110
LSU vs. Florida trends
LSU is 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) overall so far this season ...
Florida is 5-4 (55.6%) ATS in ‘24 ...
LSU is 1-2 ATS on the road ...
Florida is 2-3 against the spread at home ...
LSU is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games ...
Florida is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games at home ...
LSU is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 road games ...
Florida is 0-4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against LSU ...
The total went over in 10 of LSU’s last 11 road games ...
The total went over in 6 of Florida’s last 9 home games ...
LSU is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games as the favorite ...
Florida is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on a Saturday ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A strong majority of bettors are taking the Tigers over the Gators this week, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
LSU is getting 73 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow spread to avoid a third-straight loss.
The other 27 percent of wagers project Florida will either win outright in the upset, or keep the final margin under five points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Tigers over the Gators.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that LSU will defeat Florida by a projected score of 30 to 25.
Our early pick: LSU -4.5 ... Florida’s quarterback situation is an open question as DJ Lagway is day to day, but either way Garrett Nussmeier should find some room against a Gators pass defense that ranks 90th nationally.
How to watch LSU vs. Florida
When: Sat., Nov. 16
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams