LSU vs. South Alabama football picks, odds for Week 5 game
LSU takes one last stab at the non-conference schedule this weekend before embarking on its SEC slate with a date at home against South Alabama on Saturday night in Week 5 action.
Coming off a 17-point win against UCLA last week, the Tigers are top-15 nationally in passing production but 112th in rushing output, and just lost their best defensive player after linebacker Harold Perkins tore his ACL a week ago and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.
That places more pressure on Garrett Nussmeier and LSU’s skill threats to make up the difference, starting this weekend against a South Alabama team that has outscored its last 2 opponents by a combined 135 to 24 in a pair of statement victories.
What do the wiseguys expect from the matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the LSU vs. South Alabama game this weekend, according to the oddsmakers.
LSU vs. South Alabama picks, odds
LSU is a 21.5 point favorite against South Alabama, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book lists the total at 65.5 points.
FanDuel set the moneyline odds for LSU at -1200 and for South Alabama at +750 to win outright.
LSU: -21.5 (-105)
South Alabama: +21.5 (-115)
Over 65.5 points: -105
Under 65.5 points: -115
LSU vs. South Alabama trends
LSU is 0-4 against the spread this season ...
South Alabama is 2-2 ATS so far in 2024 ...
LSU is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
South Alabama is 7-13 against the spread in its last 20 games ...
The total went over in 17 of LSU’s last 20 games ...
South Alabama is 3-6 against the spread in its last 9 road games ...
LSU is 13-4 ATS in its last 17 home games on a Saturday ...
South Alabama is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games against an SEC opponent ...
The Tigers are 0-6 against the spread in their last 6 games in September ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
The majority of bettors expect LSU to take care of business this weekend.
Almost 7 in 10 bets, 69 percent, project the Tigers will win the game and cover the spread.
The remaining 31 percent of wagers suggest South Alabama will either win in an upset or stay within the line.
And the implied score projects that LSU will win the game comfortably.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that LSU will defeat South Alabama by a projected score of 44 to 22, covering the spread and hitting the over.
Our early pick: South Alabama +21.5
How to watch LSU vs. South Alabama
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 6:45 p.m. Central
TV: SEC Network
