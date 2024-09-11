LSU vs. South Carolina picks, predictions, 2024 college football projections for Week 3

College Football HQ

LSU vs. South Carolina picks, predictions
College GameDay will be on campus from South Carolina this weekend in anticipation for a notable SEC matchup as the Gamecocks look to preserve their undefeated record against No. 16 LSU.

South Carolina beat up on Kentucky in its SEC opener a week ago, coming out with a 31-6 result and kept the Wildcats' starting quarterback to just 30 yards passing, although quarterback LaNorris Sellers has fumbled the ball three times in two games so far.

LSU dropped a 7-point decision to USC in its opener two weeks ago and played a close game against home against FCS challenger Nicholls, staying within two points as late as the third quarter, but quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw 6 touchdown passes in the win.

Looking ahead to this week's matchup, let's check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer projection model.

The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams to predict outcomes based on a projected scoring margin per game.

LSU vs. South Carolina picks, predictions

Expect a close game between these SEC rivals, according to the model's forecasts.

But it's LSU that comes out ahead in the early projections, as the Tigers are favored to win the game in 51.5 percent of the computer's calculations, a very slight favorite.

Conversely, the Gamecocks came out as the projected winner in the remaining 48.5 percent of the computer's simulations for the matchup.

LSU is a 6.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 50.5 points for the game.

FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for LSU at -280 and for South Carolina at +225.

LSU will be just 0.4 points better than South Carolina on the same field in both teams' current composition, according to the computer's updated calculations, not enough to cover the spread.

LSU is projected to win 6.4 games this season and has a 5.1 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to the index.

South Carolina will win 6.7 games this fall by the computer's projections, with a 6.6 percent chance to qualify for the new 12-team playoff.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (54)
  2. Texas (4)
  3. Ohio State (5)
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Oregon
  10. Miami
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Michigan
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Louisville
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa State
  22. Clemson
  23. Nebraska
  24. Boston College
  25. Northern Illinois

Details ... Week 3 AP top 25 rankings

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

