College Football HQ

AP top 25 poll: Michigan, Notre Dame fall as Nebraska, Tennessee rise in Week 3 college football rankings

The biggest movers in the AP top 25 college football rankings as we head into Week 3.

James Parks

Where things stand in the AP top 25 college football rankings as we head into the Week 3 games.
Where things stand in the AP top 25 college football rankings as we head into the Week 3 games. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Michigan and Notre Dame suffered notable drops while Nebraska and Tennessee saw their fortunes improve as the updated AP top 25 college football rankings were unveiled entering Week 3.

AP top 25 voters predictably punished the defending national champions after losing by 19 points at home to a top-five Texas in a game that was early litmus test for new head coach Sherrone Moore.

Likewise, the Fighting Irish saw their playoff hopes greatly diminished after suffering a historic defeat at home to Northern Illinois, the first time a MAC team beat a top-five ranked team, ever.

Moving up in the polls this week? That honor goes to Big Ten hopeful Nebraska, whose new quarterback Dylan Raiola inspired an offensive renaissance in a statement victory over Colorado.

SEC contender Tennessee is inching up the rankings this week, as well, after young quarterback Nico Iamaleava and a spirited defensive effort helped put away a ranked NC State team in a 51-10 rout.

Here is your full look at the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into the Week 3 slate.

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (54)
  2. Texas (4)
  3. Ohio State (5)
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Oregon
  10. Miami
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Michigan
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Louisville
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa State
  22. Clemson
  23. Nebraska
  24. Boston College
  25. Northern Illinois

How did we do? Our AP top 25 rankings prediction

How the coaches voted: Coaches Poll top 25 rankings

Other teams getting votes

These teams earned votes from pollsters, but not enough to make the top 25 rankings

Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1

AP top 25 poll biggest movers

Michigan (Down 7). An ugly loss at home to the Longhorns has the Wolverines down in the polls.

Nebraska (Was unranked). As expected, the Cornhuskers enter the rankings after an important victory over the Buffaloes.

Notre Dame (Down 13). For the first time ever, a MAC team beat a top-five opponent, and the Irish playoff chances are in peril.

Tennessee (Up 7). Big Orange is in the top 10 after trouncing the Wolfpack.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Rankings