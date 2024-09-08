AP top 25 poll: Michigan, Notre Dame fall as Nebraska, Tennessee rise in Week 3 college football rankings
Michigan and Notre Dame suffered notable drops while Nebraska and Tennessee saw their fortunes improve as the updated AP top 25 college football rankings were unveiled entering Week 3.
AP top 25 voters predictably punished the defending national champions after losing by 19 points at home to a top-five Texas in a game that was early litmus test for new head coach Sherrone Moore.
Likewise, the Fighting Irish saw their playoff hopes greatly diminished after suffering a historic defeat at home to Northern Illinois, the first time a MAC team beat a top-five ranked team, ever.
Moving up in the polls this week? That honor goes to Big Ten hopeful Nebraska, whose new quarterback Dylan Raiola inspired an offensive renaissance in a statement victory over Colorado.
SEC contender Tennessee is inching up the rankings this week, as well, after young quarterback Nico Iamaleava and a spirited defensive effort helped put away a ranked NC State team in a 51-10 rout.
Here is your full look at the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into the Week 3 slate.
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (54)
- Texas (4)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
Other teams getting votes
These teams earned votes from pollsters, but not enough to make the top 25 rankings
Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1
AP top 25 poll biggest movers
Michigan (Down 7). An ugly loss at home to the Longhorns has the Wolverines down in the polls.
Nebraska (Was unranked). As expected, the Cornhuskers enter the rankings after an important victory over the Buffaloes.
Notre Dame (Down 13). For the first time ever, a MAC team beat a top-five opponent, and the Irish playoff chances are in peril.
Tennessee (Up 7). Big Orange is in the top 10 after trouncing the Wolfpack.
