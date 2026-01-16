All-conference QB enters college football transfer portal seeking rare 7th season

The final hours of the NCAA transfer portal window have arrived in college football. The portal will close following Friday, January 16, putting an end to at least some of the mayhem.

That doesn't mean the action is over, not by a long shot. Players only need to be officially listed in the database by the conclusion of the window. They can transfer to a school at any point leading up to the 2026 season.

Extended playing careers aren't something necessarily new to the sport. However, a seventh season of eligibility is rare. There are recent examples, such as former Miami tight end Cam McCormick, who spent seven seasons at Oregon and two more with the Hurricanes, and ex-Elite 11 quarterback TJ Finley, who is about to suit up for his seventh program in as many years.

One veteran at the FBS level is looking to embark on a similar path.

All-Conference QB Hits Portal While Hoping To Play 7th Season

Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro (13) warms up prior to a game against the UNLV Rebels | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Ohio graduate quarterback Parker Navarro plans to enter the portal after four seasons with the program. Navarro is going through the NCAA appeal process for a seventh season of eligibility. He's still waiting for a final ruling.

The governing body of the sport hasn't been kind this offseason, denying waivers for extra seasons of eligibility for players such as Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Virginia's Chandler Morris, and Florida State's Tommy Castellanos.

Over the last two seasons, Navarro started 26 games for the Bobcats, compiling a 20-6 record as a starter. He led Ohio to a conference championship and two bowl victories. From 2024-25, Navarro completed 383/598 passes for 4,798 yards with 27 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He added 320 carries for 1,932 yards and 27 more touchdowns on the ground.

Navarro was named an All-MAC second-team selection after leading the conference with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2024. He tied the Ohio program record with 4 scores on the ground in a single game while also ranking in the top-10 in school history in single season rushing touchdowns and career rushing touchdowns.

A three-star prospect in the 2020 class, Navarro initially signed with UCF out of Desert Vista High School. He only saw action in six games with the Knights, completing 1/2 passes for 4 yards and accumulating 3 rushing touchdowns.

Navarro played in just two games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. He appeared in five games in 2021, one short of qualifying for the redshirt rule. However, one of those contests was a bowl game, which no longer counts against the current four-game maximum to qualify for a redshirt.

If Navarro is unable to play a seventh season of college football, he will have to pursue a professional career.

In his six years at Ohio and UCF, Navarra has completed 407/638 passes for 5,030 yards with 30 touchdowns to 23 interceptions while rushing 361 times for 2,160 yards and 30 more scores.

