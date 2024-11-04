Michigan vs. Indiana football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten football finds a surprise contender in No. 8 Indiana at home against defending national champion Michigan. Here’s how the oddsmakers are predicting the game early on.
Indiana moved to 9-0 for the first time in program history after pounding Michigan State last week and sits second nationally with 46.6 points per game on average.
Michigan slipped to 3-3 in Big Ten play after a 21-point loss to Oregon at home, falling to 5-4 overall in Sherrone Moore’s debut season as head coach.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen in this Big Ten matchup?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Michigan vs. Indiana in this Week 11 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Michigan vs. Indiana odds, picks
Indiana is a 14 point favorite against Michigan, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Indiana at -650 and for Michigan at +425 to win outright.
Indiana: -14 (-110)
Michigan: +14 (-110)
Over 48.5 points: -110
Under 48.5 points: -110
Michigan vs. Indiana trends
Indiana is 8-1 against the spread (88.9%) overall so far this season ...
Michigan is 2-7 (22.2%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Indiana is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
Michigan is 0-2 against the spread in road games ...
Indiana is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last 6 home games against Michigan ...
Michigan is 3-5-1 against the spread in its last 9 games against Indiana ...
Indiana is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home ...
Michigan is 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 games on the road ...
Indiana is 7-0 ATS in its last 7 games against Big Ten opponents ...
The total went over in 5 of Michigan’s last 6 games ...
The total went over in 4 of Indiana’s last 5 games at home ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Most bettors are siding with the Hoosiers to dominate the Wolverines, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Indiana is getting 62 percent of bets to win the game and cover the generous 14 point spread.
The other 38 percent of wagers project Michigan will either win outright in an upset on the road, or keep the game under 2 touchdowns in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a double-digit win for the Hoosiers over the Wolverines.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Indiana will defeat Michigan by a projected score of 31 to 17.
Our early pick: Indiana -14 ... Michigan’s talented front seven makes this a more difficult choice, but the Hoosiers have just continually been that dominant on offense all year, and it feels like the Wolverines defense is finally giving way as their season slips away a little more each week.
How to watch Michigan vs. Indiana
When: Sat., Nov. 9
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: CBS network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
