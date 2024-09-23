Michigan vs. Minnesota football odds, picks for Week 5 game
This weekend brings us another Big Ten matchup from the Big House as defending national champion Michigan comes off a statement victory looking to take another step in the conference against Minnesota on Saturday.
The Wolverines avoided falling to .500 on the year in a hard-fought win against USC in the latter’s Big Ten debut last weekend, churning out 290 rushing yards and a critical defensive touchdown to hold off the Trojans despite throwing for 22 yards on the day.
That’s enough to keep the Maize and Blue’s playoff hopes intact against the Gophers, who come in at 2-2 overall and already 0-1 in Big Ten play after dropping a 31-14 decision against Iowa last week.
What do the wiseguys say about this Big Ten game?
Let’s check in with how the oddsmakers are projecting the Michigan vs. Minnesota matchup this week.
Michigan vs. Minnesota football odds, picks
Michigan is a 9 point favorite against Minnesota, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The game’s total is listed at 38.5 points overall.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Michigan at -340 and for Minnesota at +270 to win outright.
Michigan: -9 (-110)
Minnesota: +9 (-110)
Over 38.5 points: -110
Under 38.5 points: -110
Michigan vs. Minnesota trends
Michigan is 1-3 against the spread this season ...
Minnesota is 2-1-1 against the spread overall in 2024 ...
The Gophers are 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 games against Michigan ...
Michigan is 10-5 against the spread in its last 15 games ...
Minnesota is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 games against Big Ten opponents ...
The Wolverines are 19-1 straight-up in their last 20 games at home ...
Minnesota is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games on the road ...
The total went over in 10 of Michigan’s last 15 games and 7 of its last 8 vs. Minnesota ...
The Gophers are 1-10 straight-up in their last 11 games against Michigan ...
The total went over in 8 of Michigan’s last 10 games against Big Ten opponents ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors forecast that Minnesota will keep this game close.
About 55 percent of bets project the Golden Gophers will either upset, or, more likely, keep the game within the 9 point spread.
The other 45 percent of wagers predict that Michigan will win the game and cover the line.
The implied score suggests that Michigan will move to a perfect 2-0 mark in Big Ten play.
When considering the point spread and total, it’s implied that Michigan will defeat Minnesota by a score of 29 to 11, covering the spread and hitting the over.
Our early pick: Michigan -9
Michigan vs. Minnesota schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
