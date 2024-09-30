Missouri vs. Texas A&M football picks: What the oddsmakers say
This weekend brings us a matchup between ranked SEC rivals as No. 25 Texas A&M returns home to square off with No. 9 Missouri in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.
Missouri took last week off and is eager to make a statement after playing close against Vanderbilt and Boston College in its last two outings, winning by a combined 11 points.
Texas A&M is 2-0 in SEC play and 4-1 overall with a 10-point loss to Notre Dame the only black mark on its record and working behind the nation’s 13th-most productive rushing offense.
What do the wiseguys expect from this SEC clash?
Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting Missouri vs. Texas A&M this weekend.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M picks, odds
Texas A&M is a narrow 1 point favorite against Missouri, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -120 and Missouri at Even to win outright.
Texas A&M: -1 (-115)
Missouri: +1 (105)
Over 49.5 points: -110
Under 49.5 points: -110
Missouri vs. Texas A&M trends
Texas A&M is 1-4 (20%) against the spread overall this season ...
Missouri is 2-2 against the spread (50%) so far in 2024 ...
A&M is 1-7 against the spread in its last 8 games ...
Missouri is 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 games ...
Aggies are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 at home against Missouri ...
Mizzou is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 against Texas A&M ...
Texas A&M is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 home games ...
Missouri is 7-1 against the spread in its last 8 road games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bets expect Missouri will beat Texas A&M on the road this week.
Almost 7 in 10 of them, 67 percent, project the Tigers will upset the Aggies.
The remaining 33 percent of wagers suggest that A&M will beat Mizzou and cover.
The game’s implied score projects that Texas A&M will defeat Missouri, 25-24.
Our early pick: Texas A&M -1
How to watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
