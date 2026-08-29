NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction by Expert Football Model

Week 0 college football action gets underway on Saturday with a few notable games on the schedule, but only one featuring two Power Four conference opponents on the same field, as NC State hits the road in the 2026 opener against league runner-up Virginia, a game with very early ACC title implications.

Chandler Morris led the Cavaliers to an appearance in the conference championship game a year ago, a narrow losing effort against Duke, but now the productive quarterback is out of the picture, paving the way for transfer Beau Pribula, a dynamic dual threat player under center.

NC State has plenty more experience at its most important position, as CJ Bailey returns as QB1 with 22 career starts under his belt, the fifth most of any signal caller in FBS right now, and is coming off a very productive outing last fall.

What do the analytics predict when the Wolfpack and Cavaliers meet on the same field?

For that, let’s turn to the SP+ college football prediction model to get a preview of how NC State and Virginia compare in this Week 0 college football game, and use it to lock in our own projection for the matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction

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Right now, the model is siding with the favorite in the matchup, and by enough to cover the spread.

SP+ predicts that Virginia will defeat NC State by a projected score of 28 to 23 and will win the game by an expected point margin of 4.9 points in the process.

The model gives the Cavaliers a solid 62 percent chance of outright victory over the Wolfpack.

SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”

How good was it last season? Overall, the SP+ college football prediction model completed a 417-389-2 record with a 51.7 win percentage.

Who is Favored to Win the Game?

The home team is a narrow favorite in this crucial early ACC league clash.

Virginia is listed as a 4.5 point favorite against visiting NC State, according to the latest game lines posted to BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM lists the total at 53.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Virginia at -190 and for NC State at +155 to win outright.

What We Think Will Happen

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The return of CJ Bailey bodes very well for the Wolfpack offense, but this team loses a bunch of other important skill players that could jeopardize that continuity at the start of the season, and right now Virginia just might have more potential at receiver with a solid transfer group incoming and will rush the quarterback better out of the gate.

College Football HQ says: Virginia beats NC State, and covers the spread.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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