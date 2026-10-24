Nick Saban Backs College Football Powerhouse's Progress but Predicts Week 8 Loss

In a world that is chock-full of parity, expectations are higher than before for traditional powers. It's a reality, even if it's not necessairly a fair one. Against that backdrop, it's not surprising that recent Alabama coach Nick Saban has some sympathy for fellow coaches who are tasked with upkeeping some of college football's biggest and best programs. He had positive words for one such program-- but still predicted a Week 8 loss on College GameDay.

In considering the Michigan/Indiana game with the other CGD pickers, Saban had some kind words-- but also a tough prediction-- for the Wolverines.

Saban's Take

"I actually think Michigan is moving in the right direction right now," said Saban. "Their defense has played great. I think the new quarterback may give them life. But I just don't see Indiana losing two games in a row, so I'm taking Indiana."

Michigan Momentum?

The 4-2 Wolverines have seen much-hyped QB Bryce Underwood head to the bench as former walk-on Tommy Carr takes control of the offense. Michigan needed a deeply-controversial rescue against Western Michigan to even reach 4-2, and the Wolverines pulled off a narrow three-point win over Penn State last time out behind Carr.

Michigan does get a bit of a schedule break, with Rutgers (2-4), Michigan State (2-5), and a struggling Oregon squad (4-2) coming up after the Indiana game. But a two-game set of No. 9 UCLA and No. 3 Ohio State to finish the season is brutal.

New coach Kyle Whittingham will likely benefit from some patience after an ugly tenure for Sherrone Moore. But expectations at Michigan are generally much higher than an unranked team scrapping to top six or seven wins on the season.

2026 Troubles for Wolverines

The hiring of Whittingham was welcomed as a move to add solidarity to the program after the departure of Jim Harbaugh for the NFL and the struggles of Moore to replace him. Whittingham coached for two decades at Utah and amassed a 177-88 record with the school. But it's been a struggle for the Wolverines in 2026.

Michigan is 17th in the Big Ten in scoring offense (22.7 points per game) and in total yardage (313.3 yards per game). Michigan opened Saturday 17th in the league in QB rating and 18th in passing yardage, as the Bryce Underwood tenure has essentially been a failure.

The injection of Tommy Carr has the Wolverines with nowhere to go but up, but the path ahead includes three top-10 teams and likely a difficult finish.