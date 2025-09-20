Nick Saban confidently picks winner of Auburn-Oklahoma game
On College GameDay, legendary coach Nick Saban dropped his prediction on Saturday's massive SEC showdown between Oklahoma and Auburn. Saban certainly knows more than a few things about SEC football, off his seasons of college football excellence first with LSU and then with Alabama. As the College GameDay panel made their picks, Saban ultimately came down on the side of the Sooners.
Saban's quick take
I think John Mateer is too much for their young defense at Auburn, so I think Oklahoma is going to take this one.- Nick Saban
Oklahoma's big season
Mateer has certainly proven himself a handful in three games at Oklahoma. The dual-threat star had a big 2024 season at Washington State, passing for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 826 yards and 15 more scores. But conventional wisdom was that it was one thing to shine at a lower league, it would be a harder thing with Oklahoma.
The Sooners, fresh off two losing seasons in three years and with starter Jackson Arnold heading out the door himself, plugged in Mateer and have reaped amazing benefits. The 6'1" Texas product has thrown for 944 yards and five scores and rushed for another 161 yards and four touchdowns. Mateer shined brightest in OU's takeown of Michigan in Week 2. He passed for 270 yards and ran for 74 and two touchdowns in the 24-13 win.
Mateer has grown into a Heisman candidate just as the Sooners have bloomed into a potential CFP squad. ESPN's FPI statistics give Oklahoma a 42.4% shot at the Playoff, which puts them in a pack of potential SEC squads. But Saturday's opponent, No. 22 Auburn, is also 3-0 and has a 25.3% shot at the Playoff.
But as the Sooners prepare for their first big SEC test of 2025, they can rest a bit easier knowing that one of college football's legends thinks they've got the right stuff to move to 4-0.