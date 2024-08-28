North Carolina vs. Minnesota picks, predictions: Week 1 college football odds, spread
Thursday night football helps kick off the Week 1 college football schedule with an intriguing Big Ten vs. ACC matchup as North Carolina goes on the road against Minnesota.
Carolina took a 31-13 decision against the Gophers in Chapel Hill a year ago, the first stumble in what became Minnesota's first losing season since the 2017 campaign.
Both teams are undergoing notable change at quarterback: the Tar Heels having to replace the NFL-bound Drake Maye, and the Gophers installing transfer Max Brosmer to help aid a subpar passing attack that failed to generate momentum last season.
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
North Carolina vs. Minnesota picks, predictions
North Carolina odds: The computer is siding with the Tar Heels, who have the slim 54.3 percent chance to win the game, according to models that simulate games 20,000 times to pick winners.
Minnesota odds: Conversely, the model projects the Golden Gophers will take down Carolina in the remaining 45.7 percent of simulations.
Point spread: North Carolina is a 2 point favorite against Minnesota, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 49.5 points.
North Carolina predictions: The index projects the Tar Heels to be 4.7 points better than an average opponent on a neutral field, and to win 7.4 games this season.
Minnesota predictions: The model forecasts the Gophers to be a narrow 0.4 points better than opponents this season and to win 5.2 games with a 44 percent chance at being bowl eligible.
North Carolina vs. Minnesota game time, schedule
When: Thurs., Aug. 29
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College football rankings
- Georgia (46 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
