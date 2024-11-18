Notre Dame vs. Army football picks: What the oddsmakers say
An important late-season game kicks off from the Big Apple this weekend as Notre Dame squares off against Army. Here’s how the oddsmakers are predicting the game.
Notre Dame is 9-1 and ranks 11th nationally in scoring and 12th in rushing and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, but with little margin for error as selection draws closer.
Army is one of college football’s three remaining undefeated teams, ranking last nationally in passing and first in rushing, and so far it’s been more than enough, sitting 5th in FBS in scoring margin per game. Notre Dame, for its part, is second.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen when the Fighting Irish and Black Knights meet?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Notre Dame and Army in this Week 13 college football game.
Notre Dame vs. Army odds, picks
Notre Dame is a 14.5 point favorite against Army, according to the new lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 44.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -650 and for Army at +460 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -14.5 (-115)
Army: +14.5 (-105)
Over 44.5 points: -115
Under 44.5 points: -105
Notre Dame vs. Army trends
Notre Dame is 7-2-1 against the spread (77.8%) so far this season ...
Army is 7-1-1 (85%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread at home ...
Army is 4-0 ATS on the road ...
The total went over in 11 of Notre Dame’s last 16 games ...
Army is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games ...
Notre Dame is 8-1 (88.9%) against the spread as the favorite this year ...
Army is yet to be an underdog in 2024 ...
Notre Dame is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games ...
The total went under in 4 of Army’s last 6 games as the underdog ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Fighting Irish to take care of the Black Knights, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Notre Dame is getting 53 percent of bets to win the game and cover the double-digit spread.
The other 47 percent of wagers project Army will either win outright in an upset, or keep the game to two touchdowns or fewer in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Irish over the Black Knights.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Army by a projected score of 30 to 15.
Our early pick: Notre Dame -14.5 ... We picked the Irish to cover a big line against Navy a few weeks ago and will do so here against another service academy as Notre Dame’s second-ranked pass defense should easily ground Army’s non-existent vertical game and devote those resources to stopping the run.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Army
When: Sat., Nov. 23
Where: New York, N.Y.
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC network
-
