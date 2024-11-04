Notre Dame vs. Florida State football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Returning from a statement victory, No. 10 Notre Dame is back home and looking for another against Florida State on Saturday. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the matchup.
Florida State is a shell of its former self, as the defending ACC champion stumbled out to a 1-8 record and lost five straight games behind the nation’s second-worst scoring offense.
Notre Dame is in the mix for the College Football Playoff on a six-game win streak and fresh off a signature rout against then-undefeated Navy that the selection committee will remember.
What do the wiseguys expect from this weekend’s matchup?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Notre Dame vs. Florida State in this Week 11 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds, picks
Notre Dame is a 26 point favorite against Florida State, according to the updated lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 42.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -5000 and for Florida State at +1500 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -26 (-110)
Florida State: +26 (-110)
Over 42.5 points: -110
Under 42.5 points: -110
Notre Dame vs. Florida State trends
Notre Dame is 5-2-1 against the spread (71.4%) overall this season ...
Florida State is 2-6-1 (25%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Notre Dame is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games ...
Florida State is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games ...
Notre Dame is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 home games ...
Florida State is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 road games ...
Notre Dame is 2-4 in its last 6 games against Florida State ...
The total went under in 5 of Florida State’s last 6 games on the road ...
The total went over in 6 of Notre Dame’s last 8 games at home ...
Florida State is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games as the underdog ...
Notre Dame is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games in Week 11 ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors are expecting the Fighting Irish to handle the Seminoles at home, according to the early spread consensus picks of the game.
Notre Dame is getting 68 percent of bets to win the game and cover the big point spread.
The other 32 percent of wagers expect Florida State either win outright in an upset, or more likely, to keep the game within the line in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a double-digit win for the Irish over the Seminoles.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Florida State by a projected score of 34 to 10.
Our early pick: Florida State +26 ... The Seminoles haven’t lost a game by more than 26 points this season.
How to watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame
When: Sat., Nov. 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC network
