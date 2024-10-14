Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Coming off a fourth-straight victory, No. 12 Notre Dame looks to keep its playoff hopes intact in its first road game in more than a month against Georgia Tech. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Notre Dame is 2-0 against ACC teams this season, discarding Louisville and Stanford in succession, moving to 5-1 on the year and with little margin for error in the playoff race with that loss to Northern Illinois still hanging over the team’s postseason resume.
Georgia Tech has won two straight games, against Duke and North Carolina, and is 3-2 in ACC play with losses to Louisville and Syracuse and looking ahead to a tougher second half of the season with dates against Miami and Georgia still to come.
What do the wiseguys expect from this matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech this weekend.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech picks, odds
So far, the books are siding with the Fighting Irish in this road game.
Notre Dame is an 11 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -400 and for Georgia Tech at +320 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -11 (-115)
Georgia Tech: +11 (-105)
Over 49.5 points: -110
Under 49.5 points: -110
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech trends
Notre Dame is 3-2-1 against the spread (60%) so far this season...
Georgia Tech is 4-2-1 (66.7%) ATS in ‘24...
The total went over in 9 of Notre Dame’s last 12 games...
Tech is 7-2-1 against the spread in its last 10 games...
Notre Dame is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games against Georgia Tech...
Georgia Tech is 0-4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games against independent teams...
The total went over in Notre Dame’s last 5 games against ACC opponents...
Georgia Tech is 11-3 against the spread in its last 14 games as the underdog...
When Notre Dame has the ball
Notre Dame is 108th among 134 FBS teams in passing production, averaging just over 184 yards per game, and is 16th nationally in rushing offense, with 217 yards on average.
The Irish rank 27th in the nation in scoring offense, scoring 35.2 points per game.
Riley Leonard is completing 66.2 percent of his throws for 979 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, but has rushed for 8 additional touchdowns.
Jeremiyah Love has scored 6 of Notre Dame’s 19 rushing touchdowns, leading the team with 426 yards and averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Leonard has 405 rushing yards.
Beaux Collins has 21 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown, 1 of 8 the Irish have scored in the air, with Jaden Greathouse adding a score off 14 catches for 159 yards.
When Georgia Tech has the ball
Georgia Tech is 59th nationally in passing production, averaging 240 yards per game through the air, and is 25th in FBS with 204 rushing yards per game on average.
Tech is 41st nationally in scoring offense, averaging a shade under 33 points per game.
Haynes King is a 71.2 percent passer for 1,568 yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception, but is dealing with an injury from last week’s game and is day-to-day leading into this week.
Zach Pyron is the likely replacement if King is unable to play. He’s 5 for 7 passing with a touchdown.
King’s absence would cut into Tech’s offensive output, as he is also second on the team with 6 rushing touchdowns and is its second-leading runner, with 353 yards on 62 carries.
Jamal Haynes leads the team with 536 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Malik Rutherford, Eric Singleton, and Avery Boyd all have 2 touchdown catches and as a unit Georgia Tech’s receiver corps is responsible for 11.7 yards per catch.
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Bettors are nearly evenly-split on how to predict the game, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
A slight majority of bets -- 54 percent -- expect Notre Dame will win the game and cover the spread.
The other 46 percent of wagers project Georgia Tech will either win in an upset, or keep the score within the line.
The game’s implied score suggests a close victory for the Fighting Irish.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Georgia Tech by a projected score of 30 to 19.
Our early pick: Notre Dame -11 ... Haynes King makes the difference here. If he’s not on the field, then Tech loses a vital dual-threat capability that would otherwise keep this game under the line. If King plays, we take Tech +11.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
When: Sat., Oct. 19
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
