Notre Dame vs. Indiana football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Oddsmakers reveal their early prediction for Notre Dame vs. Indiana in this historic first-round College Football Playoff game.
Notre Dame has won 10 straight games since a loss at home to Northern Illinois, earning the No. 7 seed and the right to host this first playoff game.
Indiana boasts one of college football’s most potent offenses, marching out to an 11-1 record in Curt Cignetti’s first year as head coach.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Hoosiers and Fighting Irish meet in this playoff matchup?
Let’s check in with the latest prediction for Notre Dame vs. Indiana in this first-round College Football Playoff game, according to the oddsmakers.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana picks, odds
Notre Dame is a 7.5 point favorite against Indiana, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -285 and for Indiana at +230 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -7.5 (-110)
Indiana: +7.5 (-110)
Over 51.5 points: -105
Under 51.5 points: -115
-
Notre Dame vs. Indiana trends
Notre Dame is 3-2-1 ATS as a home favorite ...
Indiana is 9-2 against the spread in its last 11 games ...
Notre Dame is 8-0 ATS in its last 8 games ...
Indiana is 3-1 against the spread on the road ...
Notre Dame is 5-2 ATS at home ...
Indiana is 6-1 against the spread in its last 7 road games ...
Notre Dame is 5-0-1 against the spread in its last 6 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
The total went over in Indiana’s last 5 road games ...
Notre Dame is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on a Friday ...
Indiana is 0-1 against the spread as a road underdog ...
Notre Dame is 3-0-1 ATS against ranked opponents ...
Indiana is 0-1 ATS against ranked teams ...
The total went over in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 5 home games ...
ND is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games ...
The total went over in 9 of Indiana’s last 11 games ...
-
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bettors expect the Hoosiers will give the Fighting Irish a challenge, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Indiana is getting 58 percent of bets to either win outright in an upset, or keep the final margin to a touchdown or less in a defeat.
The other 42 percent of wagers project Notre Dame will win and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow win for the Fighting Irish against the Hoosiers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Indiana by a projected score of 30 to 22.
-
Our early pick: Notre Dame -7.5 ... We’ve already seen how this Hoosiers team looks against a quality Power Four opponent when they got shellacked by Ohio State, and the Irish can bring the same pressure up front while testing Indiana’s secondary with an arsenal of proven skill targets.
-
How to watch Indiana vs. Notre Dame
When: Fri., Dec. 20
Where: South Bend, Ind.
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC, ESPN networks
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
