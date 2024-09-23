Notre Dame vs. Louisville football odds, picks for Week 5 game
Notre Dame embarks on the second game of a four-week home-stand against No. 15 Louisville in college football’s Week 5 action this Saturday.
Louisville is undefeated through three games, pounding on some FCS competition and then playing an all-round effort scoring on offense, defense, and special teams to take down Georgia Tech in the ACC opener.
Notre Dame is on a two-game win streak since the Northern Illinois debacle, and coming off a 28-3 victory against Miami of Ohio in which Riley Leonard threw his first touchdown pass of the season.
What do the wiseguys make of the matchup?
Let’s see what the oddsmakers are predicting as Louisville hits the road against Notre Dame this week.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville odds, picks
Notre Dame is a 6.5 point favorite against Louisville, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book lists the total at 48.5 points for the game.
FanDuel listed the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -250 and for Louisville at +210 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -6.5 (-115)
Louisville: +6.5 (-105)
Over 48.5 points: -105
Under 48.5 points: -115
Notre Dame vs. Louisville trends
Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread so far this season ...
Louisville is a perfect 3-0 against the spread in 2024 ...
Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games ...
The Cardinals are 5-0 against the spread in their last 5 independent FBS teams ...
Notre Dame is 6-3 against the spread in its last 9 games on a Saturday ...
Louisville is 6-13 in its last 19 road games ...
The total went over in 7 of ND’s last 10 games and 7 of its last 8 games against an ACC team ...
The total has gone over in 6 of Louisville’s last 8 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Louisville is getting slightly more confidence from bettors in the early going.
A majority 51 percent of wagers predict the Cardinals will either win the game or keep the score within the 6.5 point spread.
The other 49 percent of bettors expect Notre Dame to win and cover against Louisville.
The implied score suggests a victory for the Fighting Irish.
When considering the point spread and the total, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Louisville by a projected score of 31 to 18, covering the spread and hitting the over.
Our early pick: Louisville +6.5
Notre Dame vs. Louisville schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: Peacock
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
