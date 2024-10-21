Notre Dame vs. Navy football picks: What the oddsmakers say
One of college football’s oldest rivalries kicks off this weekend as No. 12 Notre Dame faces off against No. 24 Navy on Saturday. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Notre Dame famously won 43 straight against Navy in a series that dates back to 1927, and while the Midshipmen have won 4 games since ending that streak in 2007, the Fighting Irish have won every game since 2017 and all but one since 2011.
Both teams are ranked, as Notre Dame hopes to keep its playoff chances alive by avoiding a second loss, and Navy looks to earn credibility as a contender from the Group of Five ranks.
What do the wiseguys expect in this matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy in this Week 9 college football game.
Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, odds
So far, the Fighting Irish are getting an edge against the Midshipmen.
Notre Dame is an 11.5 point favorite against Navy, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -425 and for Navy at +340 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -11.5 (-110)
Navy: +11.5 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -105
Under 52.5 points: -115
Notre Dame vs. Navy trends
Notre Dame is 4-2-1 against the spread (66.7%) so far this season ...
Navy is 5-1 (83.3%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Notre Dame is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games as a favorite ...
The total went over in 9 of Notre Dame’s last 13 games ...
Navy is 12-5-1 against the spread in its last 18 games as the underdog ...
ND is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games on a Saturday ...
Navy is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games against Notre Dame ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A big majority of bettors are projecting the Midshipmen will give the Fighting Irish a game, according to the early spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Navy is getting 78 percent of bets to either win the game in an upset, or keep the score within the line.
The other 22 percent of wagers project Notre Dame will beat Navy and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a solid victory for the Fighting Irish over the Midshipmen.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat Navy by a projected score of 32 to 21.
Our early pick: Notre Dame -11.5 ... While the Midshipmen have the ground attack to bother the Irish up front most of the game, ND plays a strong run defense and has the skill threats to break it open late.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy
When: Sat., Oct. 26
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams