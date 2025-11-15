Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh prediction: Who wins, and why?
Notre Dame and Pittsburgh reunite in one of four ranked matchups this weekend, and a game loaded with College Football Playoff implications for both teams.
Pittsburgh finds itself on the playoff bubble, not quite in as of yet, but in position to strike sitting in a four-way tie atop the league table with a 5-1 mark against ACC opponents, with plenty of room to move ahead in the conference title picture with a good showing here.
Notre Dame is inside the top-dozen of the bracket entering this weekend, emerging as the No. 9 team in the second CFP rankings, a huge vote of confidence from the selection committee, but with no margin for error with those two early losses.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh: What to watch
1. Notre Dame's Offensive Versatility
Notre Dame enters as one of the most balanced and potent offenses Pittsburgh will face this year, averaging 38 points per game and capable of attacking through both the air and on the ground.
Freshman quarterback CJ Carr has excelled alongside running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price; their ability to sustain drives and break apart Pitt’s defense will be pivotal.
2. Pittsburgh's Run Defense and Big Play Containment
Pittsburgh boasts the fifth-best rushing defense nationally, allowing just 86.4 yards per game and ranking first in yards per carry allowed (2.39), a major obstacle for the Irish ground attack.
While their front is tough, Pitt’s secondary has been prone to giving up explosive plays in the passing game; keeping Notre Dame’s receivers in check will be essential for the Panthers to stay competitive.
3. QB Composure Under Pressure
Both teams start freshman quarterbacks, Mason Heintschel for Pitt and CJ Carr for Notre Dame, both of whom have played well despite their inexperience, and the game atmosphere will be intense with College GameDay in town.
The ability of each quarterback to handle pressure, particularly in a potentially rainy and gritty contest, will be decisive—turnovers and red zone execution could swing momentum through the second half.
What the bettors are saying
The betting market is siding with the Fighting Irish in this road test, and by a double-digit margin.
Notre Dame is a 12.5 point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -480 and for Pittsburgh at +370 to win outright.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh prediction: Who wins?
Mason Heintschel and the Pitt offense will find a few angles against a Fighting Irish defense that has proven susceptible against aggressive passing attacks and ranks just 88th in the country in that category in total air yards allowed.
Pittsburgh will present a credible threat to the ability of Notre Dame to get whatever it wants on the ground, but the Panther secondary should let Carr and the Irish downfield targets create some opportunities on the back end of what will otherwise be a close result.
College Football HQ picks...
- Notre Dame wins 27-23
- Doesn’t cover the spread
- And hits the under
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
When: Sat., Nov. 15
Where: Pittsburgh
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
